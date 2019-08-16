The Springville Quarterback Club hosted the First Annual Pigskins and Pearls event for the ladies and moms of players. The team moms learned a little about some plays, execution of some plays and also took a tour of the facilities.
Lt Col Kilgore, Central Group Commander of the Springville Civil Air Patrol AL-126,captured a photo of all the cadets with a Drone. He said it was the first time a group of cadets’ photo was taken by drone.
The Springville Public Library hosted "Read with Mrs. Shallon" day for Storytime on August 8. Preschool Storytime will resume on August 22.
Springville Events
WHY DO YOU COUNT? Why does Springville count? We "count" because a proper and complete count impacts funding for important programs, such as (but not limited to): Title I grants for our schools, Special Ed grants, Head Start Program, Child Care & Development Fund, SNAP (the most important resource to prevent hunger and malnutrition), National School Lunch Program, WIC, Medicaid, Child Health Insurance (CHIP), Health Center Program, Section 8 Housing, and Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). You may not utilize these programs, but by your participation in the 2020 Census, you help the city, county and state report accurate numbers and therefore, ensure proper representation for our state and appropriate allocation of funds to the previously mentioned programs which impact our children most. YOU COUNT! Participate in the 2020 Census
Springville Schools
“Meet the Tigers” night will be held Friday, August 16 starting at 6 p.m. at the SHS Tiger Stadium. Admission is $5 for ages 5 and up. There will be concessions, food trucks and presentations for the cheerleading and football teams with the Varsity Purple and Gold Scrimmage at 8 p.m.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is open Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. until September 1. Admission is $2. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
SYA Fall Baseball/Softball Registration is online at www.quickscores.com/springville-al.
Springville Youth Football Association is holding online registration for Tackle Football: www.quickscores.com/springville-al
Springville Library
Aug. 16: Homeschool Breakfast Friday 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 17: Genealogy: Come find your Roots, Saturday 10:30 a.m.
Aug. 22: Preschool Storytime for children under 7, 10:30 a.m. Library Annex
Aug. 24: Chair Yoga with Nancy, Saturday 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 29: Preschool Storytime for children under 7, 10:30 a.m. Library Annex
Springville Senior Center
• Ceramics classes Mondays and Friday from 12-2 p.m..
• Quilting classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Mexican Train Dominoes on Wednesdays.
• Sunrise Walking Group Fridays at the bridge at Big Springs Park at 9:30 a.m.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6 p.m. - Dinner, 7 p.m. - Worship/Large Group, 8:15 p.m. - Small Groups. Loicated at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama. Call 205-467-3563 or http://oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering monthly “Art Days” for kids ages 6-12, for $5. Register at art.springville.info
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.