Stopwatch Urgent Care located at 110 Legacy Park Way, Springville offers COVID-19 testing. They offer car side testing. All you have to do is call at 205-719-1000 when you arrive and the team will come out and assist you.
Cowabunga Bird T-Shirts owners made a donation of $696.00 to the Springville Elementary Special Education Department on April 14.
Springville’s 6th Day Creatures held a Virtual Animal Adventure Show live streamed on social media on April 17th. The fans got a behind the scenes look at where the animals live and owner, Jamie Hacker educated the audience about the exotic animals.
Springville Elementary Principal, Greg Moore and teachers from the school have been reading to students through social media. This week’s reading was Pete the Cat by James Dean and Eric Litwin.
Mayor Isley signed an executive order on April 2nd and issued a citywide 24 hour city-wide curfew to stop the spread of the Corona Virus. Isley has directed the Springville Police Department to criminally charge any citizen who is noncompliant. The executive order does not mean that individuals cannot be outside during a particular period of time, but instead, it orders people to remain within their residence unless it is essential that they venture out.The executive order states that non-work related groups of 10-or more are now prohibited even in public places such as public facilities, public parks and sidewalks. Other than for travel to perform essential tasks, people are ordered to stay home and remain isolated during the curfew.
The City of Springville offers a daily COVID-19 Pandemic report on the city’s website springvillealabama.org
The City of Springville is encouraging citizens to participate in the 2020 Census. The link to the census is posted on the city’s website springvillealabama.org
Several Springville businesses are offering early hours for Seniors amid the COVID-19 Pandemic:
Walmart is offering the first hour of business on Tuesday for Seniors to shop. Dollar General is offering the first hour of business everyday for Seniors to shop.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The new Parks and Recreation website is up and running. This will be your one stop shop for reserving facilities such as our Splash Pad Pavilions and VFW. You can also register for sports, view schedules, and learn more about what we offer here at Springville Parks and Recreation.
http://www.springvilleparksandrec.com/
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park will be CLOSED until May 2020. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Library
During COVID-19 Pandemic the Library will be closed. The Springville Library offers audiobooks for the whole family at the library or through the Libby app. Log in to Libby using your library card number, with the last 4 digits as your PIN.
The Library is offering several additional online opportunities until they reopen at springvillealabama.org/library
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
All area community meetings will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
