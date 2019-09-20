Congratulations to the Springville High School FFA Livestock Judging Team and Horse Judging Team for winning the St. Clair County FFA contests at the St. Clair County Arena in Odenville on September 13. Also congratulations to the Forestry Judging Team and the Safe Tractor driver Austin Sharit for placing second in the county.
The Springville XC Cross Country Track Club participated in the 13th Annual Waffle House/ Yellow Jacket Invitational in Oxford on August 31 with Peyton Young finishing 12th in the Boys 5K Run and Beth Ann Tucker finishing 3rd in the Girls 5K Run. The JV Boys swept the JV Boys 5000 Meter Run Finals with Caleb King, Houston Colley and Elliott Denard finishing 1st, 2nd and 3rd, respectively.
Springville Public Library celebrate Wade for reading 1000 books before Kindergarten. Register your child to receive prizes for every 100 books that you read with them before they start kindergarten.
The Springville Senior Center hosted an Alabama/Auburn Party on September 11 complete with music, dancing and BBQ courtesy of the Springville Fire Department.
Springville Events
One Eighty Church will host “Cruising For Christ Car Show” on Saturday, September 28. All proceeds support Celebrate Recovery One Eighty.
Springville Pediatrics will host their 1st Annual Fall Festival at Big Springs Park in Springville on October 5. There will be food trucks, vendors, games, giveaways and more. If you are interested in being a vendor or would like to donate items, please send an email to cbooker@springville-peds.com
The Springville Preservation Society will host the 3rd Annual Ice Cream Social, which will be held Sunday, October 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Rock School on Pine Street.
The Springville Preservation Society will host a Historic Cemetery Walk on October 20 and 27 from 2-4 p.m. touring the Fuller Cemetery each Sunday. This event was rescheduled due to inclement weather earlier this year.
Springville Schools
SHS Tigers Football:
Aug. 22: SHS vs. Hayden (H) 28-6 Won
Aug. 30: SHS vs. Ashville (H) 10-7 Won
Sept. 6 : SHS vs. Sylacauga (H) Lost 21-42
Sept. 13: Clay Central vs. SHS (A) Lost 7-42
Sept. 20: SHS vs. Munford (HOMECOMING)
Sept. 27: Crossville vs. SHS (A)
Oct. 4: Center Point vs. SHS (A)
Oct. 11 : Moody vs. SHS (A)
Oct. 18: SHS vs. Jordan (H) Pink Out!
Oct. 25: SHS vs. SCCHS (H) Senior Night!
The St Clair County School Board released the updated school districts map on Friday, September 13. The new school district map can be found at on the St. Clair County Schools website under the “School Zoning” tab. https://www.sccboe.org
The Springville High School Softball Team will offer Fall Youth Camp Nights September 19 and 26 free of charge, open to any girls 1st through 6th grade. Contact Coach Easterwood for more information at brandon.easterwood@sccboe.org
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed until May 2020. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org
Springville Library
Sept. 19: Preschool Story Time – Meets in the annex, Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 20: Medicare Seminar – Meets in the main library, 12 p.m.*
Sept. 21: Genelogy with Kathy Burttram, Sat. 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 26: Preschool Story Time – Meets in the annex, Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 27: Homeschool Breakfast, Fri. 9:30 a.m.,
*Registration requested
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center offers ceramics classes, quilting classes, Mexican Train Dominoes, a Sunrise Walking Group and much more. Contact at 205-467-6022. Hours are Monday -Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Events for the month of September:
Sept 19: Trip to Rattlesnake Saloon, leave at 8 a.m.
Sept 26: Birdhouse Building at 12 p.m.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6 p.m. - Dinner, 7 p.m. - Worship/Large Group, 8:15 p.m. - Small Groups. Loicated at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama. Call 205-467-3563 or http://oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering monthly “Art Days” for kids ages 6-12, for $5. Register at art.springville.info
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes: griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course, which is open to the public. The course includes two hour classroom training and two hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, 205-253-1368 or at facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP/
