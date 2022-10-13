Leadership St Clair held its Class of 2023 Leadership Retreat in the first week in October for emerging leaders in St Clair County for Economic Development.
Springville Elementary named the September Fifth Grade Students of the Month.
The Springville Parks and Recreation Department held the Run4theParks 5K Race at Big Springs Park on Oct. 1 to benefit St Jude’s Hospital and Springville.
The Springville High School Cross-Country teams hosted their 2nd Annual home Cross-Country meet at Homestead Hollow on Saturday, October 8th with both boy’s and girl’s teams ranked in the top 10 in the state.
Park Improvements. The event hosted 4 races in one day with better than expected turnout.
The Springville Police Department will offer civilian firearms training classes on Oct. 8 and 22, 2022. The class is one day long. Each day will start at 9 a.m. and will be $50 a person. The class size will be 10 people and you can sign up at Springville City Hall. If you have any questions, contact Inv. Rigby at 205-467-2701.
Springville Pediatrics will host their Annual Springville Fall Festival at Big Springs Park on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. with inflatables, trick-or-treats and more.
Springville Parks & Recreation
The Splash Pad closed for the season on Labor Day.
For more information contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at (205) 914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and every 1st & 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
