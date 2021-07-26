springville happenings

The Springville Police Department held its First Annual Cookout on July 12th at Big Springs Park.
Justin Smith and Corey Scott Grey donated their time to complete the block work construction for the Memorial Garden at Springville Fire Station No. 1 to honor fallen firefighter Jared Echols on July 10th.
Gutsy the Flying Fox closed out the Springville Library Summer Reading Program with spectacular basketball stunts July 15th Springville First United Methodist Church. Congratulations to the grand prize winners and ALL amazing readers this summer.
The Springville Tiger Marching Band is preparing for the new school year with Band Camp 2021 at SHS.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at (205) 914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad is now open for 2021. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
The Springville Parks and Recreation Department is offering a Season Pass option for the Splash Pad. The first member is $20 and each additional member on your pass is $10. This is valid for the entire season and you can come as much as you like all summer long.
To purchase, go to springvilleparksandrec.com, login or create an account, and on the lower right side you will see SEASON PASS where you can purchase your pass for the 2021 season. All you have to bring to the splash pad is your ID for admission.
*3 & under are free and do not require pass **Anyone ages 4+ who enters the gates needs a pass
Springville Library
The library is now open to walk-in visitors, Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Curbside service and mystery bags will remain available. Call 205-467-2339 to request curbside pickup. Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance.
Springville Library Summer Reading Storytimes began June 10th. Storytime hosts visits from fairy princesses, superheroes, and more. Register for Summer Reading in the children’s annex. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
July 28 Stuffed Animal Sleepover; 10:30 a.m.
July 30 Genealogy Classes*; 12:00 p.m.
*Registration requested
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
Pottery Classes began on Monday June 21. Hours with the exception of holidays:
Monday- 8-1pm, Tuesday 8-10am also Firing Day for Kiln, Wednesday 8-2pm, Thursday 8-2pm.
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
