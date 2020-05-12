Stopwatch Urgent Care located at 110 Legacy Park Way, Springville, AL 35146 offers COVID-19 testing. They offer car side testing. All you have to do is call at (205) 719-1000 when you arrive and the team will come out and assist you.
The Springville Library has several online offerings, classes and more through their Facebook page. The Springville Library also hosts Chair Yoga with Nancy via Facebook from Big Springs Park. facebook.com/springvillealpubliclibrary/
Springville Elementary Principal, Gregory Moore and Vice-Principal, James Hill were honored with a drive-by Principals Parade at SES on May 7th while students were quarantined due to the CoronaVirus.
Congratulations to SHS soccer player Madison Bradshaw who was named the Birmingham Metro B Division Player of the Year. Shayna Booker has been named to the All Senior First Team and Lela Nalley has been named to the Metro B division 2nd team.
The Soccer Coaches Association 2020 Birmingham All-Metro team members from SHS are:
Boys soccer - Sawyer Chapman, D, Sr. - Second Team
Johnnie Wolf, F, So. - Honorable Mention, Matt Wolf, F, Fr. - Honorable Mention, Brody Watkins, MF, So.- Honorable Mention, Caiden King, D, Sr.- Honorable Mention and Evan Paddock, K, Jr. - Honorable Mention
Springville First UMC Church is hosting “Cooking Under Pressure,” an Instapot electric pressure cooker workshop on Thursday, June 11th at 3:00p.m.. The cost is $15 per person. Call the St. Clair Extension Office to register at 205-338-9416.
Mayor Isley signed an executive order on April 2 and issued a citywide 24 hour city-wide curfew to stop the spread of the Corona Virus. Isley has directed the Springville Police Department to criminally charge any citizen who is noncompliant. The executive order does not mean that individuals cannot be outside during a particular period of time, but instead, it orders people to remain within their residence unless it is essential that they venture out.The executive order states that non-work related groups of 10-or more are now prohibited even in public places such as public facilities, public parks and sidewalks. Other than for travel to perform essential tasks, people are ordered to stay home and remain isolated during the curfew.
The City of Springville offers a daily COVID-19 Pandemic report on the city’s website at springvillealabama.org
The City of Springville is encouraging citizens to participate in the 2020 Census. The link to the census is posted on the city’s website at springvillealabama.org
Several Springville businesses are offering early hours for Seniors amid the COVID-19 Pandemic:
Walmart is offering the first hour of business on Tuesday for Seniors to shop. Dollar General is offering the first hour of business everyday for Seniors to shop.
Springville Parks and Recreation
As a reminder, the following are CLOSED: Playgrounds, Park Bathrooms, pick ups games/organized sport. Please practice caution with using courts and fields (soccer/baseball/tennis/pickleball) and only use with your own household. Walking track will remain open
Summer/Fall Cheerleading Registration is available online at springvilleparksandrec.com
Springville youth tackle football is now accepting head coaches applications. If you are interested in serving the great city of Springville. Go to Springvilleparksandrec.com and click the 'Account' link in the menu to set up your account then fill out your application. If you have any questions contact Rick Hopkins at rhopkins@cityofspringville.com | 205-467-0265.
Flag Football registration is OPEN NOW! We currently have a TENTATIVE return date for opening Flag Football in June. This may be adjusted based on the governors issuing of the phase plan so check back for updates. Online registration and information is at springvilleparksandrec.com. We are only doing online registrations at this time.
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park will have a TENTATIVE splash pad opening date for Saturday, June 6th. This may be adjusted based on the governors issuing of the phase plan so check back for updates. Online reservations for pavilions are OPEN NOW at springvilleparksandrec.com. We are only doing online reservations at this time. Dates for reservation start on June 6th. If we are not able to open on our tentative date, we can easily reschedule you or credit back your account.
For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Library
During COVID-19 Pandemic the Library will be closed. The Springville Library offers audiobooks for the whole family at the library or through the Libby app. Log in to Libby using your library card number, with the last 4 digits as your PIN.
The Library is offering several additional online opportunities until they reopen.
www.springvillealabama.org/library
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
All area community meetings will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
