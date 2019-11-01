Congratulations to Springville Girls Volleyball player for being named to the St.Clair All-County Volleyball Team.
The Springville Anglers competed at the Airport Tournament at Guntersville on October 12. Brock Bowers, Rocky Jonio and boat captain Buddy Bowers placed 17th with 8.75 lbs.
The Springville Library had awesome pumpkin designs from the Teen Pumpkin Painting event on October 18.
Springville Cross Country competed at St. Clair County on October 23. Boys three-peated with a first place team finish and girls placed third. Beth Ann Tucker was the overall girls winner and Caleb Kimmons, Peyton Young, and Jake Harned finished 3rd, 4th, and 5th for the boys.
Springville Events
Jug and Hoof Fall Festival on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Located at 725 Old Springville Road, Odenville, Alabama 35120. Come on out and have some fun with the whole family! They will have hay rides, pony rides, pig races, a petting zoo and vendors for art, jewelry, crafts, and sweet treats! Food vendors will also be on site for that bigger appetite! They also have live music from Red Mountain Jug Band and Zach and Cheyloe! Contact Jugandhoof@gmail.com or Brittany at 205-514-9135 for vendor applications and additional information!
Springville Schools
SHS Tigers Football:
Aug. 22: SHS vs. Hayden (H) 28-6 Won
Aug. 30: SHS vs. Ashville (H) 10-7 Won
Sept. 6 : SHS vs. Sylacauga (H) Lost 21-42
Sept. 13: Clay Central vs. SHS (A) Lost 7-42
Sept. 20: SHS vs. Munford (HOMECOMING) Lost 13-45
Sept. 27: Crossville vs. SHS (A) Won 44-14
Oct. 4: Center Point vs. SHS (A) Lost 7-40
Oct. 11 : Moody vs. SHS (A) Lost 19-25
Oct. 18: SHS vs. Jordan (H) Pink Out! Lost 20-56
Oct. 25: SHS vs. SCCHS (H) Senior Night! Won 51-6
The Springville High School Key Club members are taking orders for red, Alabama grown poinsettias that will be delivered between Nov. 15 and Dec. 14. The students are raising money for several different local charities and State convention expenses. The plants come in the following sizes and prices: 6 inch-$10, 8 inch-$15, 10 inch- $20. Orders and money are due by Oct. 31. Please contact Mrs. Umphrey or a SHS Key Club member to order yours today! Cash or Check accepted.
2019 SHS Alumni Basketball Games, Nov. 10 on Sunday at 2 p.m. at SHS.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed until May 2020. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center offers ceramics classes, quilting classes, Mexican Train Dominoes, a Sunrise Walking Group and much more. Contact at 205-467-6022. Hours are Monday -Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6 p.m. - Dinner, 7 p.m. - Worship/Large Group, 8:15 p.m. - Small Groups. Loicated at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama. Call 205-467-3563 or http://oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes: griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course, which is open to the public. The course includes two hour classroom training and two hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, 205-253-1368 or at facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP/
