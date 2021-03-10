Springville Elementary students had a large group that wanted to be police officers for Dress-up Career Day on March 5.
SHS Seniors read books to the students at SES to celebrate Read Across America week for the week of March 1 through 5.
Springville Middle School students in Mrs. Russo’s class constructed DNA models on March 3.
Springville Pediatrics added a new mobile sensory station for young patients with special needs from a community fundraiser.
Springville Middle School is hosting the Springville Classic Golf Tournament on May 8 at Cumberland Lakes Golf Course in Pinson, Alabama to benefit SMS students. Cost is S400 per team. Registration is at www.sccboe.org/sms
Homestead Hollow will hold its annual Spring Arts & CraftsFestival 2021 on May 14 through 16. www.homesteadhollow.com
Due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, all City of Springville offices are temporarily closed to "walk-in," public interaction. If you need to speak with someone at City Hall, please call or send an email. Email addresses for Department Heads can be found on our City Website at www.cityofspringville.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is Hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Spring class begins Tuesdays, March 2 from 9:30-11 a.m. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights from 6-8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. Go to http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed for the 2020 Season. The Splash Pad will re-open May 22, 2021. Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Youth Cheerleading Registration will be held March 1 - 31 online at springvilleparksandrec.com
Springville Library
Due to rising Covid-19 cases, the Springville Public Library and other city offices have temporarily closed all lobbies to in-person visitors.
The library will continue to provide curbside pickup every weekday, 9 a.m – 5 p.m. Request your items online or by phone 205-467-2339. Unsure what to request? Ask for a mystery bag.
To browse online, log on with your library card number, using the last four digits as your password.
https://springvilleal.booksys.net/.../springville/index.html
Audiobooks and eBooks can be borrowed online through the Camellia Net Digital Library by downloading the Libby app or visiting https://camellia.overdrive.com.
Join the Springville Storytime group for children's virtual programming!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/splstorytime
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic until further notice.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.