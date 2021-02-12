Congratulations to the SHS cheerleaders and Mrs. Morrison. They placed 6th in the AHSAA State of Alabama Class 6A cheer competition on Feb. 5.
Congratulations to Springville Runner Jake Harned for signing a Cross Country scholarship with University of Mobile. Pictured with Coach Watson.
The Springville Library offers online Yoga by Nancy. Yoga videos will be posted on Facebook on Feb. 19. In-person yoga classes will be held at the library at noon on Feb. 12 and 26. Space is limited; register by calling 205-467-2339.
The SHS Tiger Basketball team were crowned the 2021 St Clair County County Champions on Jan. 31. Congratulations to MVP Cason Kersh and All-County Players JaMel Williams, Jake Goolsby and Pearson Baldwin.
The SHS Lady Tigers Basketball Team were crowned 2021 St Clair County County Champions on Jan. 31. Congratulations to MVP Makaylyn Kyser and All-County Players Tatem Bartlett, Farrah Hawkins, and Bella Bullington.
The SHS JV Boys Basketball Team were crowned 2021 St Clair County County Champions on Jan. 31. Congratulations to all and to Zackery Brown MVP and congratulations to All-County Players Ayden Walton, Tyler Harrison and Hugh Windle.
Due to an increase in covid-19 cases, all City of Springville offices are temporarily closed to "walk-in," public interaction. If you need to speak with someone at City Hall, please call or send an email. Email addresses for Department Heads can be found on our City Website at www.cityofspringville.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is Hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Spring class begins Tuesdays, March 2 from 9:30 - 11am. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at (205) 914-4146 if you have any questions. Go to http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation
Springville Youth Baseball Spring 2021 season is registering now. Baseball registration ends Friday, February 12th. For more information, or to register go to: Springvilleparksandrec.com.
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed for the 2020 Season. The Splash Pad will re-open May 22, 2021. Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Library
Due to rising Covid-19 cases, the Springville Public Library and other city offices have temporarily closed all lobbies to in-person visitors.
The library will continue to provide curbside pickup every weekday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Request your items online or by phone 205-467-2339. Unsure what to request? Ask for a mystery bag!
To browse online, log on with your library card number, using the last four digits as your password.
https://springvilleal.booksys.net/.../springville/index.html
Audiobooks and eBooks can be borrowed online through the Camellia Net Digital Library by downloading the Libby app or visiting https://camellia.overdrive.com.
Join the Springville Storytime group for children's virtual programming!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/splstorytime
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the covid-19 Pandemic until further notice.
The Senior Center in cooperation with the Alabama Extension will offer free Zoom Tutorial Classes online, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until noon. Registration is required at www.aces.edu/go/ZoomSCCMG
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
