The Springville Library hosted Jim Phillips for a telling of Antebellum Ghost Stories on October 18.
Springville High School teachers and staff wore #TeamWinslett shirts to support Principal Virgil Winslett in his fight against cancer. The PTO had a presentation for Winslett at the football game on October 18.
Congratulations to Springville Cross Country Runner, Beth Ann Tucker, who after a Top 10 finish at the Husky Challenge on October 19, is now the top-ranked 5A female for the 2019 season.
The Springville Senior Center hosted a pancake breakfast and Census 2020 event on October 16 to help engage the community to participate in the 2020 Census.
Springville Events
The Springville Preservation Society will host a Historic Cemetery Walk on October 27 from 2-4 p.m. touring the Fuller Cemetery on Sunday. The tour will begin at the Fuller Cemetery adjacent to the Springville Police Department.
Springville Schools
SHS Tigers Football:
Aug. 22: SHS vs. Hayden (H) 28-6 Won
Aug. 30: SHS vs. Ashville (H) 10-7 Won
Sept. 6 : SHS vs. Sylacauga (H) Lost 21-42
Sept. 13: Clay Central vs. SHS (A) Lost 7-42
Sept. 20: SHS vs. Munford (HOMECOMING) Lost 13-45
Sept. 27: Crossville vs. SHS (A) Won 44-14
Oct. 4: Center Point vs. SHS (A) Lost 7-40
Oct. 11 : Moody vs. SHS (A) Lost 19-25
Oct. 18: SHS vs. Jordan (H) Pink Out! Lost 20-56
Oct. 25: SHS vs. SCCHS (H) Senior Night!
The Springville High School Key Club members are taking orders for red, Alabama grown poinsettias that will be delivered between Nov. 15 and Dec. 14. The students are raising money for several different local charities and State convention expenses. The plants come in the following sizes and prices: 6 inch-$10, 8 inch-$15, 10 inch- $20. Orders and money are due by Oct. 31. Please contact Mrs. Umphrey or a SHS Key Club member to order yours today! Cash or Check accepted.
2019 SHS Alumni Basketball Games, Nov. 10 on Sunday at 2p.m. at SHS.
Springville Parks and Recreation
Springville Youth Basketball registration is now open for 12U, 10U, 8U, and 6U boys and girls. Deadline is October 26. For more information and to register go to: quickscores.com/springvillebasketball
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed until May 2020. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org
Springville Library
The Springville Public Library hosted Music & Movement for all ages with Helen Taylor. She will be bringing some different instruments next time, so be sure to register if you haven't already. The next class will be on Tuesday, October 22 at 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 25 : Online Coupons and Rebates, 12 p.m.
Oct. 29 : Lego Builders, 4:30 p.m.
*Registration requested
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center offers ceramics classes, quilting classes, Mexican Train Dominoes, a Sunrise Walking Group and much more. Contact at 205-467-6022. Hours are Monday -Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Oct. 29: Soap making
Oct. 31: Halloween Party and Movie
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6 p.m. - Dinner, 7 p.m. - Worship/Large Group, 8:15 p.m. - Small Groups. Loicated at 5770 US Highway 11, Springville, Alabama. Call 205-467-3563 or http://oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes: griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course, which is open to the public. The course includes two hour classroom training and two hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, 205-253-1368 or at facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP/
