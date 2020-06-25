Stopwatch Urgent Care located at 110 Legacy Park Way, Springville, AL 35146 offers COVID-19 testing. They offer car side testing. All you have to do is call at (205) 719-1000 when you arrive and the team will come out and assist you.
Springville Walmart has testing available to adults (18 and older) who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms. You can get tested at a drive-thru testing site at the Springville Walmart located at 160 Springville Station Blvd. The site will use a self-administered nasal swab observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly. You can sign up to get tested here: https://bit.ly/34yWKTh. The drive-thru site will be open each week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. weather permitting. Those getting tested are required to stay in their cars at all times, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.
The Springville Fire Department along with City of Springville representative and the community dedicated a Remembrance Garden to commemorate the one-year anniversary of fallen firefighter, Jared Echols on June 17th at Springville Fire Station No.1.
The Springville Police Department received an outpouring of support from various businesses and members of the community this week with lunches, cookies and treats.
The Springville Anglers competed at The Airport Classic at Lay Lake on June 13.
The Springville Parks and Recreation Department has been upgrading the Springville Baseball and Softball Complex at Camp Road. A new playground has been installed. There is construction ongoing for expanded parking, building upgrade and more.
Homestead Hollow will hold the first-annual Summer Music Celebration. Featuring tributes to Tom Petty and Lynyrd Skynrd through live performances by The Wildflowers and Shootin' You Straight. Plus Deputy 5 from Birmingham, Alabama as well as other local artists that will perform throughout the day. Pre-Buy your tickets below for $20, or pay at the gate for $25. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, come sit outside, and enjoy a day of awesome live music at Homestead Hollow. NO COOLERS and NO PETS allowed. Visit the Homestead Hollow website for more details. www.homesteadhollow.com
The City of Springville is encouraging citizens to participate in the 2020 Census. The link to the census is posted on the city’s website. http://www.springvillealabama.org
Springville Parks and Recreation
Springville Summer Basketball is taking online registration until June 27th at springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville youth tackle football is now registering players at Springvilleparksandrec.com. If you have any questions contact Rick Hopkins at rhopkins@cityofspringville.com.
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is open for the 2020 Season. Admission is $2 per person. Tuesday - Friday 10a.m - 7p.m. and Saturdays 1p.m. - 5p.m.. Social distancing applies when not actively using the splash pad. Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Library
The Springville Public Library is now open to the public by appointment, Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m.. Curbside Service remains available, Monday-Friday, 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.. Springville Library will also continue to provide "Mystery Bags" for patrons upon request. Call to make an appointment for browsing, limited computer usage, or curbside pickup.
Main Building Appointments: 467-2339, Children’s Annex Appointments: 467-7261. Copy/fax services, activity room, and meeting spaces are not available. Please return ALL items to book drops outside. Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance. http://www.springvillealabama.org
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
All area community meetings will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.