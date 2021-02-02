Congratulations to Kinley Churchill of Springville Elementary School, who participated in the St Clair County spelling bee and finished in the fourth round on Jan. 28.
Congratulations to Springville Elementary School student Caylee Grace Hanrahan for placing 1st in the St Clair County Schools Visual Art Exhibit #rd & 4th Grade Category on Jan. 12, pictured with Mrs.Wilkerson. Her piece is titled “The Wonderful Bird” (pictured).
SHS Senior, Beth Ann Tucker was named the Bryant-Jordan Student Program District Academic Award Winner for 2021.
Congratulations to Springville High School Volleyball Players named to the St Clair County All-County Volleyball Team: Sandlin Short, Morgan Baswell, and Kloey Daniel
Defensive Player of the Year: Madelyn Locklear
Offensive Player of the Year: Bennett Patterson
Due to an increase in COVID -19 cases, all City of Springville offices are temporarily closed to "walk-in," public interaction. If you need to speak with someone at City Hall, please call or send an email. Email addresses for Department Heads can be found on our City Website at www.cityofspringville.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is Hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Spring class begins Tuesdays, March 2 9:30-11a.m. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. Go to http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation
Springville youth baseball/softball spring 2021 season is registering now. For more information, or to register go to: Springvilleparksandrec.com.
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed for the 2020 Season. The Splash Pad will re-open May 2021. Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Library
Due to rising Covid-19 cases, the Springville Public Library and other city offices have temporarily closed all lobbies to in-person visitors.
The library will continue to provide curbside pickup every weekday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Request your items online or by phone 205-467-2339. Unsure what to request? Ask for a mystery bag!
To browse online, log on with your library card number, using the last four digits as your password.
https://springvilleal.booksys.net/.../springville/index.html
Audiobooks and eBooks can be borrowed online through the Camellia Net Digital Library by downloading the Libby app or visiting https://camellia.overdrive.com.
Join the Springville Storytime group for children's virtual programming!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/splstorytime
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
The Senior Center in cooperation with the Alabama Extension will offer free Zoom Tutorial Classes online, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until noon. Registration is required at www.aces.edu/go/ZoomSCCMG
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
