Stopwatch Urgent Care located at 110 Legacy Park Way, Springville, AL 35146 offers COVID-19 testing. They offer car side testing. All you have to do is call at (205) 719-1000 when you arrive and the team will come out and assist you.
Community Volunteers and Faith Community Fellowship - distributed food to local citizens in need due to a USDA grant.
Congratulations to Springville Anglers Seniors, Jackson Murphree, Mason Beck and Logan Bryan.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 held a meeting on May 26 with special guest, Major Robert Lewis, SER CAP-USAF. 2nd Lt Storey had a Cyber Patriot Class and 2nd Lt Stevens had a class on Radio Communications. The following cadets were promoted in the months of April and May:
Cadet Dylan Barkholz on receiving the Wright Bros. Award and being promoted to C/SSgt., C/A1C Wolfe for his promotion to C/SrA, C/Capt Nathan Kay for being promoted to C/Maj., 2nd Lt (Rev) Gary Wilson on his completion of Level II training and his promotion to 1st Lt., Cadet Caeden Murray,C/SMSgt, SM Major Wilson, Flight Officer, Chaplain (Lt Col) Dennis Lovin, Yeager Award.,
Cadet Johnny Grosvenor on his promotion to C/A1C, Cadet Joshua Stevens, C/SrA, Cadet Aydin Wallace, C/A1C, Cadet Joshua Williams, C/A1C, Cadet Dylan Barkholz, C/SSgt, Cadet Lennon Flippo, C/CMSgt, Cadet Nicolas Carrizales, C/A1C, Cadet Galloway, C/CMSgt, Cadet Megan Hollingsworth,C/SrA, Cadet Zavier Velasquez, C/SrA, Cadet Jackson Flowers, C/A1C, 2nd Lt (Rev) Gary Wilson, CDI, Cadet Andrea Post, C/A1C, C/TSgt Sebastian Lumpkin , 2nd Lt Nathan Denard
2nd Lt Rodney Stevens, C/Capt Nathan Kay (completed Achievement 13 for C/Capt), C/SrA Megan Hollingsworth, C/A1C Christopher Hurda and C/A1C John Dogil.
The Summer Music Celebration at Homestead Hollow will be held June 20 from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com
Springville First UMC Church is hosting “Cooking Under Pressure,” an Instapot, electric pressure cooker workshop on June 11 at 3:00p.m.. The cost is $15 per person. Call the St. Clair Extension Office to register at (205) 338-9416.
The City of Springville is encouraging citizens to participate in the 2020 Census. The link to the census is posted on the city’s website at springvillealabama.org
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park will be open June 6 from 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.. Admission is $2 per person. Social distancing applies when not actively using the splash pad. Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Summer/Fall Cheerleading Registration is available online at springvilleparksandrec.com
SYCA Cheerleading registration/uniform fittings for the 2020 season will be June 7 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and June 10 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Springville Storm Shelter(building by the tennis courts adjacent to Walmart).
Springville youth tackle football is now accepting head coaches applications at Springvilleparksandrec.com. If you have any questions contact Rick Hopkins at rhopkins@cityofspringville.com | 205-467-0265.
Flag Football registration is available online at springvilleparksandrec.com. In person registration will be Saturday June 6th 12:00-3:00 p.m. at Springville Parks & Rec Office.
SYSA Soccer is holding U12 Girls Division 2 Evaluations on Monday, June 15th at 3 p.m. at the Springville Station Sports Complex. Contact Emily Holland with questions at emily.holland@yahoo.com.
Springville Library
During COVID-19 Pandemic the Library will be closed. The Springville Library offers audiobooks for the whole family at the library or through the Libby app. Log in to Libby using your library card number, with the last 4 digits as your PIN. The Library is offering several additional online opportunities until they reopen at springvillealabama.org/library
The Summer Reading Program will hold online registration beginning, June 1.
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
All area community meetings will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice.
