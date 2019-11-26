Springville Elementary recognized Ruan LeRoux as the first million-word reader for the 2019-2020 school year.
Springville’s Third Thursday Holiday Open House was on Thursday, November 21. The stores on Main Street were decorated and ready for the holiday Season. Please shop local in Springville.
The SHS Beta Club working hard with the canned food drive collecting 3,706 cans for a new school record.
The Springville Tiger Baseball players volunteered and worked in the community on November 17 for their Service Project.
Springville Events
The Annual Springville Christmas Parade is Dec. 14, themed, “Christmas in Whoville”.
Mayor William “Butch” Isley and the Springville City Council have lauched an online survey to shape the future of Springville. Go to www.springvillealabama.org and sign up to participate
Springville Schools
Congratulations to Springville All County Cheerleaders. Varsity All County- Katie Cone, Emily Rodriguez, and Alyssa Dutton who was also voted All County Varsity Captain. And Congratulations to All Junior Varsity County Springville Cheerleaders Kenley Ellison, Megan Ho, Kali Nolin and Emma Lowe, who was voted Junior Varsity captain.
SHS Varsity Softball Fundraiser Dinner at Gulf Seafood Restaurant
Dec. 10 from 5-7 p.m. $25 per Adult entree. Dine In or Carry out.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park will be closed until May 2020. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville SYA Spring baseball/softball registration will begin online Dec. 17 through Jan. 17 with in-person registration from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Springville Station Sports Complex adjacent to Walmart in the Storm Shelter Building next to the Tennis Courts. https://www.quickscores.com/springville-al
Springville Library
Nov. 26 - Lego Builders Drop-In - 4:30-5:30 in the annex.
Dec. 3 – LSTA Open House – Tuesday, December 3rd, 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
*Registration requested
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center offers ceramics classes, quilting classes, Mexican Train Dominoes, a Sunrise Walking Group and much more. Contact at 205-467-6022. Hours are Monday -Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Nov 27: Thanksgiving Party 10 a.m.
Dec 6: Christmas Movies 10 a.m.
Dec 10: Knitting with Kacey 9 a.m.
Dec 16: Christmas Party
Dec 19: Bingo 10 a.m.
Dec 20 : Lunch at Taco Mama 10:30 a.m.
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is now taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Community Meetings and Classes
One-Eighty Church in Springville offers “Celebrate Recovery” Meetings on Friday Nights: 6 p.m. - Dinner, 7 p.m. - Worship/Large Group, 8:15 p.m. - Small Groups. Located at 5770 US Hwy 11, Springville, Alabama. Call 205-467-3563 or http://oechurch.org.
Christ Community Church is offering Grief Share classes: griefshare.springville.info
The Church at Bradford Road is offering a Divorce Support Group for Children every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Contact 205-467-7376.
Springville Police Department is presenting a Firearms Safety course, which is open to the public. The course includes two hour classroom training and two hours actual training on the firing range by two certified NRA instructors. You may sign up by calling Lauri Jones at 205-467-6133. The next class will be posted soon.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The age requirement is 12-18 years of age and adults may also join as senior members. Cadets learn leadership skills, aerospace, character development, as well as team work and piloting skills. Contact Vesla Young, Civil Air Patrol- Public Affairs Officer, 205-253-1368 or at facebook.com/SpringvilleCAP/
