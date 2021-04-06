The SHS Tennis Team recognized Seniors Cameron Coker, Greyson Love, Matthew Love, Josh Leopard and Chandler Mobley on Thursday, April 1.
SHS students made homemade salsa and tortilla chips in the Family and Consumer Science Food Dynamics class on March 31.
FCF Springville Campus helped distribute 300 boxes of refrigerated food items as an opportunity to serve the community on March 27.
SES will hold Kindergarten Round-Up Tuesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. in the SMS auditorium. This will be a meeting for parents of upcoming 5-year-old kindergarten students. Parents will have a chance to learn about kindergarten at SES and meet administrators, counselors and kindergarten teachers. Because of COVID, SES is unable to have our upcoming kindergarten students on campus.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime has moved back to the 10:30 a.m. time on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Middle School is hosting the Springville Classic Golf Tournament on May 8 at Cumberland Lakes Golf Course in Pinson, Alabama to benefit SMS students. Cost is S400 per team. Registration is at www.sccboe.org/sms
Homestead Hollow will hold its annual Spring Arts & CraftsFestival 2021 on May 14 through 16.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at (205) 914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad at Big Springs Park is closed for the 2020 Season. The Splash Pad will re-open May 22, 2021. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Youth Cheerleading Registration will be held March 1 - 31 online at springvilleparksandrec.com
Springville Library
Beginning Monday, March 15, the library will be open to walk-in visitors, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.. Curbside service and mystery bags will remain available. Call 205-467-2339 to request curbside pickup. Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance.
Springville Senior Center
The Springville Senior Center will be closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic until further notice. Check out their Facebook page for online activities at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
