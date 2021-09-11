Springville PD

Nominees for the RISE Officer Awards

Springville PD officers Cpl B Keith and Officer J Schramm

 Beth Wingate

Springville Police Department officers Cpl B Keith and Officer J Schramm have been nominated to receive the RISE Officer Awards for assisting in a roadside birth emergency on Interstate I-59. The RISE Awards is a program that highlights the voices and incredible stories of those involved in law enforcement nationwide. 

The Springville Library hosts Preschool Storytime with Mrs. Shallon on Thursdays at 10:30 

Springville Elementary School Assistant Principal Mr. Hill reads to students on August 29th. 

The Springville Fire Department donated hand sanitizer to Springville Middle School on August 25th to protect students from COVID. 

Argo Hardware will receive its first shipment of mums September 3rd. They will donate $5 for each mum to the school system of your choice until 9/11 in the area. Springville/Trussville/St Clair Co./Margaret/Clay/etc.  Mums are $18 for the 12 inch with $5 going to your school of choice. 

Springville Elementary School and the Springville PTO will hold its 1st Annual Color Run on September 8th at Big Springs Park at 8 a.m.  $25 per participant.  

The SHS Lady Tigers Softball Team will be hosting a Youth Softball Camp for grades 1st through 6th, September 28th through September 30th. Contact Coach Taruc for more information at johnpaul.taruc@sccboe.org  

 

Springville High School Football & Band Schedule (6A, Region 7) *Away 

September 10Fort Payne(Homecoming) 

September 17 Scottsboro* 

September 24 Fultondale 

October 1       Southside 

October 2       Oneonta Band Fest 

October 8       Pell City* 

October 15     Oxford 

October 22     Arab* 

October 29     Moody(Senior Night) 

October 30     AL Band Championship 

Springville Community Meetings 

Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group.  Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare 

The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at (205) 914-4146 if you have any questions.  http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com

Springville Parks and Recreation  

The Splash Pad will close on for the 2021 season on Sunday, September 5th. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org

 

Springville Library 

The library is open to walk-in visitors, Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Curbside service and mystery bags will remain available. Call 205-467-2339 to request curbside pickup.  Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance. 

Library Calendar  *Registration Required 

Sept 9,16,23,30Preschool Storytime 10:30am 

Sept 17Genealogy*12:00pm 

Sept 10, 24Beginner Yoga12:00pm 

The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays.  Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week.  Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited.  Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register. 

 Springville Senior Center 

Check out their Facebook page for online activities  and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville 

 Springville Preservation Society 

The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day.  For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.  

