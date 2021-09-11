Springville Police Department officers Cpl B Keith and Officer J Schramm have been nominated to receive the RISE Officer Awards for assisting in a roadside birth emergency on Interstate I-59. The RISE Awards is a program that highlights the voices and incredible stories of those involved in law enforcement nationwide.
The Springville Library hosts Preschool Storytime with Mrs. Shallon on Thursdays at 10:30
Springville Elementary School Assistant Principal Mr. Hill reads to students on August 29th.
The Springville Fire Department donated hand sanitizer to Springville Middle School on August 25th to protect students from COVID.
Argo Hardware will receive its first shipment of mums September 3rd. They will donate $5 for each mum to the school system of your choice until 9/11 in the area. Springville/Trussville/St Clair Co./Margaret/Clay/etc. Mums are $18 for the 12 inch with $5 going to your school of choice.
Springville Elementary School and the Springville PTO will hold its 1st Annual Color Run on September 8th at Big Springs Park at 8 a.m. $25 per participant.
The SHS Lady Tigers Softball Team will be hosting a Youth Softball Camp for grades 1st through 6th, September 28th through September 30th. Contact Coach Taruc for more information at johnpaul.taruc@sccboe.org
Springville High School Football & Band Schedule (6A, Region 7) *Away
September 10Fort Payne(Homecoming)
September 17 Scottsboro*
September 24 Fultondale
October 1 Southside
October 2 Oneonta Band Fest
October 8 Pell City*
October 15 Oxford
October 22 Arab*
October 29 Moody(Senior Night)
October 30 AL Band Championship
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at (205) 914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation
The Splash Pad will close on for the 2021 season on Sunday, September 5th. For Big Springs Park Pavilion rental information and Splash Pad information, please call 205-467-0265 or parks-rec@springvillealabama.org.
Springville Library
The library is open to walk-in visitors, Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Curbside service and mystery bags will remain available. Call 205-467-2339 to request curbside pickup. Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance.
Library Calendar *Registration Required
Sept 9,16,23,30Preschool Storytime 10:30am
Sept 17Genealogy*12:00pm
Sept 10, 24Beginner Yoga12:00pm
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40.00 for two hours; $75.00 for four hours; and $125.00 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at (205) 937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at (205) 467-3971.
