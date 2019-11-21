Mayor William “Butch” Isley and city planners are seeking community input to shape the future of Springville.
The City of Springville is working on a comprehensive plan for the near future. The City of Springville launched an online survey through the city’s website for citizens to voice what they would like to see for the future of the city.
Local pastor and Chairman, Springville Strategic Planning Advisory Group, Mike Ennis has encouraged local feedback from Springvillians.
“This is an exciting time for our Springville community. Mayor William Isley has asked and provided a means for as much input as possible from our citizens,” said Ennis.
The City of Springville has maintained steady growth in the past twenty years as people continue to move out of the “hustle and bustle” of Birmingham. While Springville has strived to maintain its small, quaint charm, growth demands basic city offering in the way of parks, libraries, community center and meeting spaces.
All Springville residents are encouraged to participate at www.springvillealabama.org.
