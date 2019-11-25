A new home décor retail store has just opened in Pell City, just in time for holiday decorating.
On Wednesday, the Pell City Chamber of Commerce joined owners Sarah Thompson and her husband Mathew Balsizer for a ribbon cutting.
Thompson said she has always had a passion for decorating, and with the support of her husband, recently decided to open a store at 1605 Martin Street South, in Pell City.
SET Interiors allows Thompson to connect with the community and continue to do what she loves by offering affordable services, regardless of budget. Thompson’s perspective on decorating and home décor began at an early age, influenced by living abroad and traveling for school and service projects.
Thompson enjoys decorating for the holiday and has lots of seasonal décor for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. She also offers a holiday decorating service where she travels to customers’ homes or offices and helps them decorate for their upcoming celebrations.
SET Interiors also has special and unique items for home décor and furniture items in the retail store. They have area rugs, pillows, candles, lake décor, custom floral arrangements, plant arrangements, wreaths, and holiday arrangements available upon request.
The current store hours are Wednesday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and by appointment on Monday and Tuesday. Follow SET Interiors, LLC on Facebook for information on upcoming specials, discounts, and special holiday open house in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.