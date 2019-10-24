According to a release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 5:25 p.m. an unknown black male wearing black sweats and a black hat came into Odenville Drugs and presented a note demanding narcotics.
Eyewitnesses say he told the clerk to fill a bag. The clerk went to the back and he then entered the back area of the drug store, demanding them to hurry up and pointing out what bottles he wanted.
He then fled the scene in a silver Nissan Versa SL with a tag of 1CZ1521.
Any information on the suspect or the car please contact St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Robertson at 205-884-6840.
