The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department sent out an alert for a missing 16-year old girl.
Natalie Marie Camp, 16, was last seen on July 18, 2019. She is 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, white t-shirt and black Nike shoes.
The Sheriff's release states that she may have cut her hair or shaved the side of her head and may be in the Bessemer area.
If you have any information, contact the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, Investigator J. Brown at 205-594-2140.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.