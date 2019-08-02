On Wednesday, August 7 at noon, the Pell City Public Library welcomes award-winning singer and songwriter Sam Pointer, in connection with its Adult Summer Reading and Programming Series. He will present an assortment of musical favorites by native Alabama artists—and songs about Alabama-- on acoustic guitar, mandolin, and fiddle. Expect to hear a pleasing mix of vocals and instrumentals from Sam's extensive repertoire.
Sam Pointer began playing music at the age of six. Though he is best known for his finesse as a guitarist, playing acoustic, electric, slide, and 12-string guitars, Pointer has also mastered the bass guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, and bouzouki. As a vocalist, his rich baritone voice is equally at home with everything from ballad to rock.
His talent, range and diversity of style have afforded him opportunities to play solo as well as a part of various bands at top venues across the country. He toured nationally for many years as lead guitarist for the ground-breaking jam band, New Potato Caboose. He was a member of the California blue grass band, Snakes in the Grass, and later led The Sam Pointer Band, a San Francisco based rock ensemble, before deciding to return to his native, Birmingham, Alabama, where he plays solo acoustic gigs, and as part of several other bands and acts.
His skill as an instrumentalist led to prizes won on the guitar and mandolin at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and the Ed Bell Blues Competition and led to numerous invitations to perform as a session player and sideman. In addition to his performance schedule, Pointer finds time to share his expertise through teaching students on an ongoing basis.
Pointer’s performance in the library on Wednesday, August 7 at noon, will include a pleasing repertoire of beloved songs, incorporating his skill with various instruments and musical styles. The musical event is free and open to the public, and all are invited to attend.
While in the library/Municipal Complex, be sure to register for the Adult Summer Reading Program! There is no gimmick involved, other than encouraging adults to read (whatever they want to read, and in whatever format) for the chance to win prizes. For every book read, each participant will have the opportunity to register for a drawing with amazing prizes, such as a “dinner for two,” gift basket, movie tickets, Amazon gift card, and more! So be sure to register to participate so you don’t miss the fun!
