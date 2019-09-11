Rhonda Nolin from Duran North Junior High is the Kiwanis Club teacher of the month. Mrs Nolin has taught at Duran for 29 years. She has taught Special Education, History and is the Librarian. Mrs. Nolin is a Pell City High graduate.
“Mrs. Nolin has a passion for helping kids and has worked hard to make our library great. I appreciate the hard work she does for our kids,” said Duran North Junior High School Principal Richard Garris.
