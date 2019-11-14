St. Clair County has a long history of military service and Broken Arrow Chapter Daughters of American Revolution are honoring some of them.
Along with Birmingham Territory Chapter and Josiah Brunson Chapter, Broken Arrow DAR is hosting a Monument Dedication at the Inzer House in Ashville this Saturday at 10 a.m.
The monument lists 14 Revolutionary soldiers who lived in St. Clair Co at some time. Among them are William Whitfield, Andrew Townsend, Robert Reed, Jacob Buzbee, Joseph Garner, Samuel Reed, Thomas Johnston, Archibald McHarg, William Hall, John Kicks, John Ballenger, Noel Battles, and John Robinson. Several are buried in St. Clair County.
The dedication will include cannons, color guard, and people dressed in period costume.
Broken Arrow Chapter DAR invites anyone who is descended from these soldiers to join Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) or Sons of the Revolution (SAR) and to attend the event honoring the Revolutionary War soldiers that not only helped build the nation, but helped build St. Clair County.
For more information visit DAR.org or email brokenarrownsdar@gmail.
