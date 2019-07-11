The heat hasn’t stopped athletes from practicing and playing baseball this summer, but it almost turned to tragedy for one local family.
On May 30, a 16-year-old male was unresponsive on the Victory Christian School Baseball field. Due to the quick actions of a family friend Frank Yeager who performed CPR and the response of emergency personnel, the young patient lived.
Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt issued a proclamation at the regular city council meeting on Monday night to thank everyone involved in saving the young man’s life.
“We just want to thank you for being there in a time of need and averting what could have been a tragedy,” Mayor Bill Pruitt said.
Those listed on the proclamation include family friend Frank Yeager; Jerry Dailey, Eric Littleton, Tabitha Langner, Josh Blackwell, Tyler Wright and Jonathan DeGeorge from Pell City Fire Department; Barry Wathen, Billy Beavers, Maggie Milazzo, Eddie Branham and Jessie Burgos from Pell City Police Department; St. Clair County Dispatch Robbie Young, Anna Melton, Audrey Owen and Brooke Perez; and Hillary Davis, Tyler Green and Norwood VanDyke from Regional Paramedic Services.
The Mayor presented a signed proclamation to all those involved, stating “The City of Pell City thanks you for your diligent effort, actions and ability to work well with multiple agencies to save a life.”
