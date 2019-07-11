First responders honored

Firefighters from the Pell City Fire Department and other emergency personnel stand with the 16 year old they helped to save at the Pell City City Council meeting Monday night. Photo courtesy of PCFD

The heat hasn’t stopped athletes from practicing and playing baseball this summer, but it almost turned to tragedy for one local family.

On May 30, a 16-year-old male was unresponsive on the Victory Christian School Baseball field. Due to the quick actions of a family friend Frank Yeager who performed CPR and the response of emergency personnel, the young patient lived.

Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt issued a proclamation at the regular city council meeting on Monday night to thank everyone involved in saving the young man’s life.

“We just want to thank you for being there in a time of need and averting what could have been a tragedy,” Mayor Bill Pruitt said.

Those listed on the proclamation include family friend Frank Yeager; Jerry Dailey, Eric Littleton, Tabitha Langner, Josh Blackwell, Tyler Wright and Jonathan DeGeorge from Pell City Fire Department; Barry Wathen, Billy Beavers, Maggie Milazzo, Eddie Branham and Jessie Burgos from Pell City Police Department; St. Clair County Dispatch Robbie Young, Anna Melton, Audrey Owen and Brooke Perez; and Hillary Davis, Tyler Green and Norwood VanDyke from Regional Paramedic Services.

The Mayor presented a signed proclamation to all those involved, stating “The City of Pell City thanks you for your diligent effort, actions and ability to work well with multiple agencies to save a life.”

