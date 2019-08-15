Around 6 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, July 18, Joshua Rossetti, a paramedic with Leeds Fire & Rescue, responded to banging on the door of the fire station. At the door was Jimmie Tice with her granddaughter, Casey Tice, who was in active labor.
Tice and her grandmother were on their way to the hospital very early because Ms. Tice's water had broken. Ms. Jimmie decided to detour to Leeds Fire & Rescue in the hopes of getting Casey to the hospital quicker. This decision proved to be advantageous, as the baby proceeded to make his entrance soon after.
Rossetti, in a state of excitement, woke the rest of the crew on duty which included Chase Armstrong, Brandon Roberson and Morgan Norsworthy. Captain Kyle Schell, who was at the gym, was contacted and rushed quickly back to the station to lend a hand. This small group of heroes immediately sprang into action.
In an atmosphere of sheer excitement and jubilation, these four firefighters on hand helped to deliver the baby boy, with Rossetti getting the privilege of cutting the umbilical cord. The sweet baby boy was named Cason Michael and weighed 5 pounds and 14 ounces. Although he was born a few weeks early, he was perfectly healthy, thanks to the quick thinking of his family and the men on duty at the station.
With the birth happening so quickly, by 6:30 a.m. a weary, but happy mom and son were in route to Grandview Medical Center, with Norsworthy, a paramedic, riding along, to see them safely ensconced in their new room.
As these firefighters regularly see the worst kind of emergencies, having the honor of bringing a new life into the world proved to be a wonderful change of pace. “This was a once in a career event and it was great to be part of it,” said Captain Schell. Cason Michael now has four honorary uncles who wish him a long and healthy life, and they hope that, just maybe, he'll become a firefighter one day as well, to help perpetuate the heroism that helped him enter this world.
Casey and her precious baby boy are both home now and doing fantastic, thanks to the well-trained group from Leeds Fire & Rescue.
