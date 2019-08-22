Ragland Purple Devils

Head Coach Derek Sewell begins his second campaign as Ragland’s head coach telling the Purple Devils’ faithful they can expect a wrinkle in this year’s offense that steers away from the high-octane spread offense that has been a staple of Ragland football and toward an offense that highlights the roster’s strengths.
“(Our offense) will be very similar (to years past) - we’ll be coming out of more of a ‘gun’ look and try to move the ball downfield running the ball, and if we have to pass it we will. I feel like we are very good up front (offensive line); we are returning seven people on the offensive side of the ball, and some of the newcomers are explosive young guys in the backfield. We’re going to run downhill this year – we are going to pound the rock and see what happens”
Sewell has spent a lot of time recruiting in Ragland’s hallways in order to fill his 1A roster with as many athletes as he can. “You kind of have to at our level. We are always going to average anywhere from 25 – 33 players, so we must rely on our older guys and captains to be part of the leadership council to reach out to these younger kids. I rely on the whole team to go out and reach out to friends or guys they played with when they were younger who could be and should be helping our team. So it’s a full-time, all-out effort to recruit and retain players for our team.”
Sewell is well aware of how tough Region 5 is to navigate. “The team to beat this year would have to be last year’s champion Spring Garden. We went down to the last second with them last year and was a tipped pass away from beating them.
“Week in and week out in our region, every team is the team to beat. There’s not an off night – you have to grind every week.”
Some of the talented offensive players on the Ragland roster are quarterback Elijah Ball, wide receiver Nathaniel Kelly, and a stable of four running backs that will be able to wear our defenses if they stay healthy this year.
#53 Matt Turbville Senior DL talks about what it takes to play both offense and defense through the entire game. “Our coaches put us through a great conditioning program – they put us through 40’s, 60’s, a couple 100’s (‘gasser’ windsprints). They do that just to get us in shape to be ready and take on all that we need to.”
2019 Football Schedule
Ragland Purple Devils
8/23 @ Ashville
8/30 vs. Westbrook Christian
9/6 vs. Donoho *
9/13 vs. Talladega County Cen *
9/20 @ Victory Christian *
9/27 vs. West End Walnut Grov
10/4 @ Appalachian *
10/11 @ Valley Head
10/18 vs. Winterboro *
10/25 @ Spring Garden *
11/1 OPEN
* Regional Game
Source: ahsfhs.org
RAGLAND ROSTER
No.
Name
Grade
Position
#1 –
Jordan Turner
10.
WR/DB
#2 –
Montana Campbell
12
WR/DB
#3 –
Matt Trammell
11
#4 –
Nate Kelley
12
#5 –
Jacob Kohler
10
#6 –
Owen Schall
10
#7 –
Josh Phillips
11
#8 –
David Sanders
12
#9 –
Josh Wilson
10
#10 –
Brody Bice
12
#11 –
Bailey Goodwin
12
#12 –
Elijah Ball
12
#13 –
Jaiden Cox
10
#19 –
Kaeden Cotton
12
#21 –
Javaris Turner
10
#23 –
LaDarious Spikes
12
#24 –
Bailey Wyatt
11
#50 –
Jaxon Cox
11
#53 –
Matt Turbville
12
#54 –
Andrew Bice
10
#55 –
Ryan Bearden
11
#57 –
Jakolbe Brewster
11
#58 –
Kasey Walker
12
#59 –
Hunter Evans
12
#71 –
Chase Warren
11
#74 –
Grant Echols
12
#75 –
Josh Kay
10
#76 –
Kaden Bice
12
