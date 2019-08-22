SPRINGVILLE - Adelle Williams Nolin (Maw-Maw), age 88, was called home on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Mrs. Nolin was a long-time resident of Springville, AL and a member of Red Hill Church for over 35 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to everyone who knew her. Mrs. No…
SPRINGVILLE - Funeral Service for Kayla Mashburn, age 42, was held Saturday August 10, 3 p.m., at The Church at Bradford Road in Springville, Interment followed at Springville Cemetery. Ms. Mashburn passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father, Miles Owen Mas…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.