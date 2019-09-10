Anniston– Deborah (Deb) J. Pfledderer has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer for the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama (CFNEA).
Pfledderer joined the staff of CFNEA in February 2013 as Director of Accounting & Finance. She moved to Alabama from Northern Indiana where she was employed by the Marshall County Community Foundation and United Way of Marshall County in Plymouth, Indiana.
Pfledderer graduated Magna Cum Laude from Indiana Wesleyan University with a Bachelor's of Science in Accounting and is currently pursuing her Masters in Finance from Columbia Southern University. She has over 24 years of accounting experience in manufacturing, retail and not-for-profit settings.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama is a qualified 501(c)(3) public charity recognized by the Attorney General of Alabama and the Internal Revenue Service. The Foundation is one of more than 780 community foundations in the United States organized to promote and build permanent endowments on behalf of their regional area.
Their mission is to achieve positive change through the generosity of donors, now and for generations to come. They assist donors in arranging immediate or deferred charitable gifts. For more information on the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, visit https://www.yourcommunityfirst.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.