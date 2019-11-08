Two persons of interest in the shooting death of Nicholas Sloan Harmon are being held without bond after a Thursday hearing in St. Clair County District Court.
James Dylon Stewart, 27, of Pell City and Michael Dale Iervolino, 32, of Odenville were charged with theft of property first degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. Both, also, had their probation revoked on previous charges at the hearing.
“Law enforcement is working diligently to follow this investigation through to its conclusion,” said St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray.
Stewart and Iervolino are accused of stealing a white Chevrolet Silverado on Tuesday night, the evening Harmon, 20, the son of St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon, was shot and killed in his vehicle off of Kelly Creek Rd. in Moody around 11 p.m.
Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said one of the individuals was detained late Tuesday night and the other was detained early Wednesday morning.
A joint investigation involving the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Moody Police Department, Pell City Police Department, and multiple other agencies led to the arrests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.