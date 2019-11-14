The regular football season is over for many local teams, but the Pell City 95 pound Youth Football team will be heading to the championship.
They will play against Park West at the football field in Gardendale on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. The address is 800 Main Street in Gardendale.
The gate fee is free for ages under four; five to 12 year olds are $4 and over 13 are $6.
The coaches are head coach Marlon Sanders, and assistant coaches Rod Young, Jamichael Waites, Kevy Carmichael, Eric Worley, Brent Gossett, Christ Roberts, Mario Avery, Hal Merrit and Michael Fomby.
Players are Rylei McCain, Josh Mitchell, Jayden Merritt, Zahden Harris, Santez Woodward Jr., Ja’Tavis Oden, Bentley Gossett, Brayden Merritt, Ty’Shaun Carmichael, Brayden Young, Jamiere Utley, Colton Worley, Bryson Hurst, Tervarris Bush Jr., Braydon Tidwell, Ahmari Avery, Braydon Fomby, Caleb Pate, Kennedy Mostella, Ryland Stines, Landon Ricks, Rylan Neighbors, Parker Roberts, and Austin Bell.
If you have a child that cheers or plays football for one of the older teams, they will get in free if they wear their jersey or cheer uniform for Saturday’s game.
