MONTGOMERY — Dr. Kenneth McMillan of Talladega was inducted into the Alabama Livestock Hall of Fame on Feb. 18, during the 80th Annual Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Convention and Trade Show in Montgomery.
This achievement recognizes and honors McMillan for his longtime service and outstanding contributions to Alabama’s livestock industry.
A large animal veterinarian, McMillan is also partner in Pell City Animal Hospital in Cropwell. He is a graduate of Auburn University in Agricultural Economics, but he went on to complete his veterinary degree from the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1981.
Throughout his career, McMillan has been involved in significant advances in the veterinary field by participating in more than 15 clinical trials for various major pharmaceutical companies. For the past 10 years, he has served on the Merck Animal Health Speaker’s Bureau. He has contributed to various publications such as “Ask the Vet” for Progressive Farmer and has been involved in multiple organizations such as the Alabama Veterinary Medical Association and the St. Clair County Cattlemen’s Association.
McMillan has been involved in legislative priorities over the years and served as a key spokesperson for the veterinary community. He holds multiple professional memberships within the veterinary and beef cattle communities.
He raises registered Polled Herefords on the family farm, Meadowlake. He and his wife, Priscilla, have two children, Gaines and George.
The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association is a service based nonprofit organization founded in 1944 and headquartered on Capitol Hill in Montgomery. Producer and member driven, the ACA’s mission is to enhance the business climate of the state’s beef cattle industry, promoting a positive image while educating consumers that beef is a safe, wholesome, nutritious and convenient food product. The Association has county chapters in all 67 counties and represents over 10,000 members statewide. The association is also the qualified state beef council in Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.