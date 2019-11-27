The Heart of Pell City, along with the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, City of Pell City, and St. Clair County Commission present the second annual Pell City Christmas Tree Lighting Festival in downtown Pell City on Friday, Dec. 6.
This year, the festivities begin at 3 p.m. with vendors, musicians, and downtown business holiday open house. Downtown businesses will once again decorate their storefronts in a holiday decorating contest, and the winners will receive trophies for first, second, and third place.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Ami’s from 4:30-5:45 p.m. for free photos.
“This year our organization is expanding the festival to include vendors of arts and crafts that will begin at 3 p.m.,” said organizer Gail Benefield with The Heart of Pell City. “We will also have Santa and Mrs. Claus between 4:30 – 5:45 pm at Ami's for parents to take Free Photos with them Indoors. Saturday morning children may take a painting class at Ami's which includes hot chocolate, cookies, and a story time.”
Benefield wanted to bring back the city Christmas tree lighting tradition in front of the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City. With the cooperation of the St. Clair County Commission, City of Pell City and the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, the event last year was a success, one Benefield and the members of The Heart of Pell City hope to grow and continue.
This year, several school choirs will be performing Christmas carols, including Iola Roberts Elementary School, Duran South and Duran North, and the Pell City High School Showstoppers. The Pell City Linedancers will also perform. The performances will begin at 6 p.m. prior to Santa’s countdown of the official Christmas tree lighting of the 25-foot Christmas tree.
Schools will also be “adopting” and decorating trees downtown.
There will be a cookie decorating contest at Artscapes. Three devisions in adult, youth, and children will be judged at 5 p.m.
“Our primary goals are to give our families a wonderful memorable Christmas experience in more than one way,” said Gail Benefield.
For more information about the event, contact Denise Olivastri at 256-589-5224 or Gail Benefield at 205-401-6142 or email gailbenefield@gmail.com You may also visit The Heart of Pell City Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.