For nearly a decade, the Father Daughter Dance presented by the Rotary Club of Pell City has provided a magical experience for families in St. Clair County. Each year, dads and daughters dine and dance while dressed to the nines.
And this year, Rotary has a treasury of special treats in store — because every girl deserves to be treated like a princess.
Organized by Rotarians Blair Goodgame and Meg Clements, the 2023 Rotary’s Father Daughter Dance will feature one of its most fantastic experiences yet, as dads and daughters attend as prince and princesses for the special “Once Upon a Time” event featuring gowns and tiaras and a castle scene beyond their wildest dreams.
The event will be held at Pell City High School from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
“As a dad, I can tell you it’s a memory you can’t make often, and it’s difficult to make it anywhere else,” Rotary President Jeff Thompson said.
Space is limited, and attendees are encouraged to buy tickets now to both secure their spot and to save. Pre-sale tickets are $25 per couple ($10 for each additional child). Tickets include music, finger foods, party favors and photographs.
Tickets at the door will be $40 per couple ($10 for each additional child). Beginning with this year’s dance, Rotary will also be postponing door sales until 5:30 p.m. Pre-sale ticket holders can still access the event beginning at 5 p.m.
“We have lots of fun surprises for this year’s dance!” Clements said. “ Party favor bags are back courtesy of Main Street Memories and include an added surprise from Main Street Drug and Gift Shop.”
Tickets can be purchased at Metro Bank in Pell City, Pell City Coffee Company, online at pellcityrotary.org, or by contacting Meg Clements at (205) 812-5187.
Proceeds from the event support the Pell City Rotary Foundation, which provides scholarships to Pell City High School students and numerous community grants each year to organizations such as The Children’s Place, Pell City School System, Lakeside Hospice, Pell City Police Department and many more.
For more on the Rotary Club of Pell City or to become a member, visit pellcityrotary.org.
