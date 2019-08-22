Pell City Panthers

Second year Head Coach Wayne Lee anticipates a pronounced difference between his expectations in 2018 and what he has for this upcoming season.
“The biggest difference coming into this year for me and our players is that we are much more aware of what we are stepping into. We thought we knew what we were getting into (our region) last year, but now after having been through the schedule, we really are now aware of what we are dealing with so now we are better prepared for it this year compared to last year.”
“Our region is a challenge,” Lee continued. “No doubt we had the best two teams in 6A in our region in Pinson (Valley) and Clay-Chalkville. We also have Oxford who could be the third best team in the state. We are in the toughest region in 6A right now and finished one game out of a playoff spot in 2018. So this year we have got to find a way to get that playoff spot. Now we know what we have to do to get it so this year our goal is to get into the playoffs.”
While Lee stressed the importance of all the games on the upcoming schedule, he acknowledged the rivalry game against Oxford holds a special significance, especially since former Pell City Coach Keith Etheredge has taken over at Oxford.
Lee believes that his deep and experienced offense is a team strength. Defensively Lee has confidence with the back seven (linebackers and secondary) who have a lot of playing experience, but that the relatively untested defensive front will be the focus of preseason practice in order to get them to game speed for the season.
John David Freeman (#63) Senior Offensive Tackle: Asked about what Coach Lee has contributed to the culture of Pell City football, Freeman said, “Well, we have come together much better as a team, instead of as individual players. We play as a team every Friday night instead of playing for ourselves.”
“I was a starter my sophomore and junior years, so I’ve got two years under my belt in this region so I know what to expect. We’ve got five guys coming back on the offensive line and a returning quarterback in Caleb Griffin, so I think we are in a position to have a pretty good year.”
Brett Staples (#25) Senior Linebacker talked about the work put in during summer break. “We have been working very hard all summer. We’ve been doing a lot of conditioning. I think we will be a lot better this year compared to last year.”
2019 Football Schedule
Pell City Panthers
8/23 @Fort Payne
8/30 @ Calera
9/6 vs. Oxford *
9/13 @ Gardendale *
9/20 @ Huffman *
9/27 OPEN
10/4 vs. Etowah
10/11 @ Clay-Chalkville *
10/18 vs. Pinson Valley *
10/25 vs. Shades Valley *
11/1 vs. Chelsea
* Regional Game
Source: ahsfhs.org
Pell City Panthers Roster
Name Pos. Grade
3 Hardie, Clay CB 12th
4 Gossett, Mitchell QB 12th
5 Smith, Baylor QB 10th
7 McCombs, Connor WR 12th
8 Rich, Clayton DE 12th
11 Clough, Bryson RB 11th
12 Crow, Ian WR 12th
15 Walker, Carson DB 11th
18 Osborne, Oie K 11th
21 Keith, David RB 11th
25 Staples, Brett LB 12th
26 Thomas, Dylan WR 12th
31 Bedford, Isaiah CB 12th
32 Doss, Noah FB 12th
33 Thomaston, William LB 11th
36 Williams, Andrew FB 12th
46 Jett, Michael K 12th
46 Woolsey, Aries LB 12th
48 Clowdus, Tanner LB 12th
52 Lee, William OL 12th
54 O'Barr, Braden OL 11th
60 Ledlow, Jonah OL 12th
63 Freeman, Jon David OL 12th
74 Pittman, William OL 12th
75 Aldridge, Ryan OL 11th
79 Andrews, Martin OL 10th
82 Smith, Landon WR 11th
84 Isbell, Austin WR 12th
86 Bossie, Isiah LB 10th
88 Parker, Noah LB 12th
Source: c2c.com
