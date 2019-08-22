Pell City Panthers

Second year Head Coach Wayne Lee anticipates a pronounced difference between his expectations in 2018 and what he has for this upcoming season.

“The biggest difference coming into this year for me and our players is that we are much more aware of what we are stepping into. We thought we knew what we were getting into (our region) last year, but now after having been through the schedule, we really are now aware of what we are dealing with so now we are better prepared for it this year compared to last year.”

“Our region is a challenge,” Lee continued. “No doubt we had the best two teams in 6A in our region in Pinson (Valley) and Clay-Chalkville. We also have Oxford who could be the third best team in the state. We are in the toughest region in 6A right now and finished one game out of a playoff spot in 2018. So this year we have got to find a way to get that playoff spot. Now we know what we have to do to get it so this year our goal is to get into the playoffs.”

While Lee stressed the importance of all the games on the upcoming schedule, he acknowledged the rivalry game against Oxford holds a special significance, especially since former Pell City Coach Keith Etheredge has taken over at Oxford.

Lee believes that his deep and experienced offense is a team strength. Defensively Lee has confidence with the back seven (linebackers and secondary) who have a lot of playing experience, but that the relatively untested defensive front will be the focus of preseason practice in order to get them to game speed for the season.

John David Freeman (#63) Senior Offensive Tackle: Asked about what Coach Lee has contributed to the culture of Pell City football, Freeman said, “Well, we have come together much better as a team, instead of as individual players. We play as a team every Friday night instead of playing for ourselves.”

“I was a starter my sophomore and junior years, so I’ve got two years under my belt in this region so I know what to expect. We’ve got five guys coming back on the offensive line and a returning quarterback in Caleb Griffin, so I think we are in a position to have a pretty good year.”

Brett Staples (#25) Senior Linebacker talked about the work put in during summer break. “We have been working very hard all summer. We’ve been doing a lot of conditioning. I think we will be a lot better this year compared to last year.”

2019 Football Schedule

Pell City Panthers

8/23 @Fort Payne

8/30 @ Calera

9/6 vs. Oxford *

9/13 @ Gardendale *

9/20 @ Huffman *

9/27 OPEN

10/4 vs. Etowah

10/11 @ Clay-Chalkville *

10/18 vs. Pinson Valley *

10/25 vs. Shades Valley *

11/1 vs. Chelsea

* Regional Game

Source: ahsfhs.org

Pell City Panthers Roster

Name                          Pos.     Grade

3 Hardie, Clay            CB       12th

4 Gossett, Mitchell     QB       12th

5 Smith, Baylor          QB       10th

7 McCombs, Connor    WR      12th

8 Rich, Clayton           DE       12th

11 Clough, Bryson     RB       11th

12 Crow, Ian             WR      12th

15 Walker, Carson    DB       11th

18 Osborne, Oie        K         11th

21 Keith, David         RB       11th

25 Staples, Brett        LB        12th

26 Thomas, Dylan     WR      12th

31 Bedford, Isaiah    CB       12th

32 Doss, Noah            FB      12th

33 Thomaston, William LB   11th

36 Williams, Andrew FB       12th

46 Jett, Michael         K         12th

46 Woolsey, Aries      LB        12th

48 Clowdus, Tanner   LB        12th

52 Lee, William          OL       12th

54 O'Barr, Braden     OL       11th

60 Ledlow, Jonah      OL       12th

63 Freeman, Jon David OL   12th

74 Pittman, William OL       12th

75 Aldridge, Ryan     OL       11th

79 Andrews, Martin OL       10th

82 Smith, Landon      WR      11th

84 Isbell, Austin        WR      12th

86 Bossie, Isiah          LB        10th

88 Parker, Noah        LB        12th

Source: c2c.com

