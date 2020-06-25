Hello everyone. Hope all the fathers had a great Father’s Day.
Although a lot still must be worked out, school is scheduled to begin on August 21. I understand there will be several options, including in-person classes and virtual (online) classes. This is one year I believe many students will be happy to start back to school.
Pell City High School announced that Ashleigh Girrard will be the new PCHS Varsity Volleyball Coach. Ashleigh, or Coach G, as affectionately known, was one of the PE coaches at Williams Elementary. Welcome Coach G.
Congratulations to the PCHS teachers who recently retired. These include Ms. Ginger McCurry, Major Kelly Savage, Mrs. Angie Payne, and Mrs. Tammy Sawyer.
Duran South Jr. High welcomes Mrs. Debbie Roberts, Ms. Niya Crawford, and Mrs. April Revell to its family. Mrs. Roberts will be teaching math and Ms. Crawford will be one of the Jr. High Cheerleader Sponsors. Mrs. Revell will be the new School Secretary. Congratulations to these ladies.
PCFUMC will also be holding a virtual Vacation Bible School on June 10 -July 10. There will be amazing experiments, surprising adventures, incredible music, super fun crafts, and more. For more information, please contact the church office (205)338-3374 or Kristina Alexander KJonesPC@yahoo.com.
Cropwell Baptist will hold VBS beginning on July 12 and will run through July 15 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30. This is for children entering K4 - 6th grade. Go to cropwellbaptist.org for more information.
Still time! Pell City Library Summer Reading Challenge 2020. May 20 - July 22, 2020. Register Online, Read Books, and Earn Prizes!!! Register an individual, a Class or Group.
Jamison Taylor’s School of Music’s 2020 Experience Music Camp will be July 20-24, 9am-Noon and 2-5pm. Sign up now for a week of fun and music with daily lessons on piano, drums, ukulele, guitar, voice, and more. Register at www.jamisontaylor.com.
Per Pell City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Urainah Glidewell, the Pell City Chamber of Commerce has decided it would be in the best interest of public safety and health to cancel the upcoming 2020 Pell City Hometown Block Party. She said that it was after careful consideration, closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and consulting with city officials, local community groups, and the Alabama Department of Health, the decision was made to cancel the event.
As of now, the Pell City Chamber of Commerce is continuing to plan for the upcoming Annual Christmas Parade in December. For more information on upcoming Chamber events, visit their website at www.pellcitychamber.com or their Facebook page at Facebook.com/PellCityChamber.
Dates for the 2019 Spotlight Summer Drama Camp at CEPA have been set, and registration is now open. To register or for more information, go to www.pellcitycenter.com.
Jefferson State is offering a Fast Track Online Program Summer 2020. If you are interested in training for a high need area in as little as 6 weeks and you have a high school diploma or GED, you should call 205-875-7710 or email workforcedev@jeffersonstate.edu. You can find out more information at www.jeffersonstate.edu/fasttrack. Some of these areas include, Administrative Medical Asst, Medical Billing and Coding, Pharmacy Technician, IT Fundamentals, Computer Tech, and Paralegal.
Premiere Cinertainment Complex Pell City held its Grand Re-Opening on June 19. For more information including showtimes, movie news and current theatre guidelines in place please visit www.pccmovies.com, or for local information please contact Mark Vaughan, Director, at mark@pccmovies.com.
Alabama Extension Office is offering several Virtual Food Preservation Workshops. On June 23 – Waterbath Canning, on June 30 – Pressure Canning, and on July 7 – Freezing Produce. Registration links are www.aces.edu/go/waterbath; www.aces.edu/go/pressure; www.aces.edu/go/freezing. Programs will be presented online with live demos from 2—4 p.m. There is no cost to join! To register, please visit the links listed above. Each workshop will include a) ZOOM basic use and etiquette, b) a lesson on food preservation principles and c) live demonstrations of preservation techniques. Interaction with our instructors during the demos is encouraged.
Ever thought you would like to become a Certified Master Gardener? Well, you will have your chance beginning August 26 at the St. Clair County Extension Office. I will provide more details later.
Kayla and Beaux Byrd spent the weekend with daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Tommy Snow to celebrate Father’s Day. They enjoyed being together and of course, good food. I am sure other families were able to get together. Send an email letting me know about any special visits/times this past weekend.
Special anniversary wishes to my daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Tommy Snow. They will celebrate 50 years June 26.
Birthday wishes to my very special friend, Robert Holtam, who celebrated his special day on the 25th and to Pam Kendrick Fowler, Vicki Merrymon, Laurie Mathis Mullinax, Krissy Williams, Amy Phillips, Elizabeth Day, Anna Knepper, Carrie Jones, Ivy Thompson, Aribella Wagner, Madison Martin, Grady Wyatt Emerson, Bill Gossett, Cindy Goodgame, Kim Thweatt, Camaran Williams, and Linda Walls.
Please keep the families of DeAnna Capps, Fay Milam, Frank Wells, Aleta Cosper Byrd, Theresa Wolff, Jane Floyd, Mary Ellen Hughes, April Latham, Ginger Ann Carroll, Diane Burchfield, and Thomas A. McSherdon, Sr. in your thoughts and prayers as they have recently passed away.
Remember: The BEST kind of people are the ones that come into your life, and make you see the sun where you once saw clouds. The people that believe in you so much, YOU start to believe in you too. The people that love you, simply for being you. The once in a lifetime kind of people.
Please pray daily for our country, its leaders and for Israel. Contact me with at 205-338-7746 with information about your family’s news and gatherings or email to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have blessed and safe week
