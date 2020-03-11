Hello everyone. Hope everyone set clocks forward and got to church on time. Now to just get used to this time change. And, hopefully the weather can make up its mind soon.
Thought for today: Let God’s Word guard your heart and strengthen you. (Joseph Prince)
Ann and I attended the Tablescape at the Pell City United Methodist Church on Feb. 29. We sat at the table with Kay Hardwick King and Teresa Carden. At a nearby table, were Julie Allred, Linda O’Shaughnessy, Gail Comer, Judy Cole, Charles Smith and his helper, Jean, Pam Wilbanks, and Ginger Hodge. It was a full house and we saw many others that we knew. We enjoyed the food and the fellowship and the program.
Happy 130th birthday to Our Town. According to Vickie Harmon, in addition to the regular Saturday tours, there will be a series of lectures, Meet Me at the Clothesline, on April 4, beginning at 2:30p.m. at the City Hall. Join Julia Skelton and Vickie as they discuss “A Man, A Woman, Eight Children, and A Milk Cow – the Bain Legacy.”
The 4th Annual Pell City Historical Walking Tours will take place every Saturday in April beginning 10 a.m, 11 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. The tours are sponsored by the Heart of Pell City. These will be guided tours and you will just need to arrive at City Hall 15 minutes prior to each tour for registration and information.
Congratulations to the PCHS JV Soccer team who won their division at the Sylacauga Soccer Challenge. Congratulations to PCHS senior, Mitchell Gossett, for signing to play football at Point University. Congratulations to the PCHS Lady Panthers JV Softball team who placed 2nd in the Patriot Classic in Tuscaloosa. The PCHS Varsity Lady Panthers also played in this tournament. The tournament was focused around the fight against breast cancer, and they played for their own Mrs. Kim. They also want to thank State Farm agent Bart Perry for supplying the awesome pink jerseys!
Acts of kindness. The PCHS Varsity Baseball Seniors read to students at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School in celebration of Read Across America Week.
Congratulations to PCHS student, Marisa Bond, for being selected as the Welding Employee of the Month for February at the Academy of Craft Training Center.
There will be a day of fun at the Pell City Library on March 25 10:30 a.m. - 11. A Fun Family Day Outside with balloon animals, bubbles, real animals, and so much more.
At the Brooks Besor, on March 13-14, from 7-9 p.m., the Pell City Players present “A Funny Little Thing Called Love.” This is a hilarious comedy with music that shows how love prevails all over the world! The Players have been “playing” around the state for the past 12 years . They are a group of actors, directors and producers who present plays and musicals which benefit our community. They have a scholarship program for our local high school seniors and help our neighbors with fundraising. All donations to the group are tax deductible as we are a 501c.
March 14 from 7-9pm, Hargray presents Classic Country, “Rose Colored Glasses” at the CEPA. Adult tickets are $10, and children are free. Also, tickets are now on sale for Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin IV which will be in May.
Faith Community Fellowship will sponsor “Live2Lead,” a half-day leader development experience designed to equip attendees with new perspectives, practical tools, and key takeaways. It will be March 19 at 8:30 a.m. with world-class leadership experts, John C. Maxwell, Marcus Buckingham, Angela Ahrendts, Rachel Hollis, and Chris Hogan. For tickets and more information, text “Live2Lead” to 205-707-9150.
Victory Church will hold its annual Balloon Drop on April 5, Palm Sunday. Watch the website to see when you can register your children. www.victorypellcity.com. See you there.
Open House at the Park on 23rd (1103 23rd St. No.) will be March 23 from 2-4p.m. Please RSVP to Brandon Tyndall at 205-338-4922.
Happy birthday to Caden Donahoo, TJ Cooper, Sandy Dorough, Heath Stinson, Blane Scott, Frank Bowman, Julia Allred, Max Knepper, Lee James, Jerry Rich, Diane Savage, Matt Skelton, Margaret Smith, Faith Terrell, Joe Paul Abbott, Margaret Seay, Cynthia Gillison, Linda Osborn, Hollie Thweatt, Lori Yarbrough, Diane Foster, Judy Hardwick, Michael Darrah, Michelle Allred, Johnny Stevens, and Bobby Wright.
Please keep the family of Kenneth Polk who passed away last week in your thoughts and prayers. Kenneth graduated in the PCHS Class of 1968.
Remember: "…Those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength…they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint." Isa 40:31 (Joseph Prince)
God bless you. Please pray daily for our country, it’s leaders and for Israel. Have a wonderfully blessed week and give me a call at 338-7746 with any news or email annette_snow@yahoo.com.
