Good day. Hopefully things will get back to normal soon. Students have just a short time left until this unusual school year will be over. Congratulations to all students, parents,and teachers on a job well done.
Congratulations to Pell City High School which was ranked one of the 100 best high schools in Alabama by U.S.News and World Report for 2020.
If you notice the banners along Hwy 231 featuring PCHS seniors, you can thank a group of Pell City parents who raised the money for this project. What a great way to honor these seniors who experienced an unusual senior year.
The CEPA Spotlight Drama Camp will be held July 20-31. To register and see other rescheduled events, go to pellcitycenter.com.
The 10th annual Logan Martin LakeFest & Boat Show has been rescheduled to June 5 from 2:00-4:00 p.m, June 6 from 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., and June 7 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. This year there will be closer parking, VIP parking, fireworks, a food court, a bigger kids’ area, music, and lots and lots of boats. There will be raffle giveaways each hour. This event is free to everyone. For information, go to loganmartinlakefest.com.
Pell City Library is sponsoring a Summer Reading Challenge from May 20 - July 22. Register online at pellcitylibrary.com to read and earn prizes. And remember, you can also check out books online for your Kindle, phone, etc.
Happy birthday to Courtney Arnold, Linda Abercrombie, Hunter Otwell, and Laurie Henderson.
Please keep the families of Conni Horton Hollis, Joshua Richey ,Trey Hunt and Danny Dollar in your thoughts and prayers. These special people passed away recently.
Be blessed and keep safe. Call me at 205-338-7746 with your news or email to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Keep our country and administrators in your prayers.
