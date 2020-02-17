Hello everyone. I wish everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day! And I hope you did not get flooded. Praying for everyone’s safety!
Thought for today: Is your soul secure? Jesus said “for what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?” (Matthew 16:26). (Franklin Graham)
Happy birthday to Alicia Burch, Amy Stinson, Lisa Phillips, Justin Gray, Karen Hollis Vardaman, Janet Weldon Jones, Joey Cobb, Billy Davenport, Sarah Peoples Julia Allred, Ivijay Causey, Hannah Tims, Lillian Coleman, Bobby Walker, Donnie Todd, Frances Bunn, Dexter Headrick, Judy Burch, Erskine Funderburg, Pete Rich, Gaston Williams, and my grandson, Marty Snow whose birthday is Feb. 15.
Please keep the family of Ronny Dale Kimberly in your thoughts and prayers. He passed away recently after a long illness.
The Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” at CEPA Feb. 13-14. Go to pellcitycenter.com for more information and tickets.
Taylor Hicks will be performing at CEPA on Feb. 15 from 7:00-10:00p.m. Tickets run from $50-$75. Check out pellcitycenter.com for more information. This event will benefit the Pell City Business & Professional Women Scholarship Program.
The Pell City Police Department is partnering with the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run to have Pell City’s first Polar Plunge to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics! Fee is $30.00 and includes a long sleeve shirt! Costume Contest as well with prizes! For more information please call the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334! Event will be held on Feb 15th at Lakeside Park from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
On Sat. Feb. 29, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., the 11th Annual Tablescapes Fundraising Luncheon will take place at the Beacon Hall, First United Methodist Church in Pell City. Tickets are $30 each. Enjoy a Silent Auction, Raffle Items, purse sale, and door prizes. Along with a scrumptious lunch, you will enjoy listening to Elvis. This benefits the Christian Love Pantry and Lakeside Hospice. For more information, call 205-884-1111.
On Wed., Feb 19 at 12:00 p.m., the Pell City Library will present Wild & Wonderful Wednesday featuring DeLon Charley Trio, Smooth Jazz in the Complex! It is free and refreshments will be served.
Did you know that Alabama has been named the Most Polite State in America by FreshBooks? The software company analyzed thousands of small business invoices nationwide searching for the words, “please” and “thank you.” Last year we ranked 2nd behind Oklahoma in the “politeness index.”
Remember: Nothing's too big or too small to bring before Him in prayer--He hears you whether it feels like it or not. (Joyce Meyer)
God bless you. I pray that this new year will bring blessings, good health and peace and joy. Please pray for our country and for Israel daily. Call me at 338-7746 with information about your family’s news and gatherings or you can email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
