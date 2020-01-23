Hello everyone. Wow, this weather is something else, isn’t it? Hope you are healthy, stay warm, and don’t get the flu.
Happy birthday to my great-granddaughter, Asher Adams, who will be 6 years old on Jan. 27. Asher is the daughter of Daniel and Jennifer Black Adams. And another special birthday wish to my son-in-law, Tommy Snow, who will celebrate his special day on Jan. 26. Also, a happy birthday to Cody Elliott, Kathy McCain, Debbie Beavers, Russ Tipton, Aline Mathis, Nicole Daboin, Ray Miller, Keith Moore, Quay Edge, Harold Pennington, Andy Weems, Frank Morrison, Caitlen Savage, Edna Bean, Merle Whitten, Mason, Causey, Michelle Edwards, Gary Smith, Rita Ballard, Teressa Busby, Richard Nixon, Anna Hodgens, and Deanna Lawley.
Happy anniversary to my daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Mike Turner, who recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. And, also celebrating its 18th year is LifeLink International, the ministry that Deborah and Mike founded in 2002. In 2009, LifeLink School began in Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua with just over 100 students. Today, the school has approximately 500 students enrolled. With a national staff of 30, the LifeLink team feeds each child a healthy nutritious meal daily along with a snack and multivitamin. To find out more about this amazing ministry, go to lifelinkint.org.
Taylor Hicks will be performing at CEPA on Feb.15 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets run from $50-$75. Check out www.pellcitycenter.com for more information. This event will benefit the Pell City Business & Professional Women Scholarship Program.
Also, Jan. 24 at CEPA, Local Sounds: The Fellas R&B featuring CJ O’Neal will be performing at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Then, Dinner at 8, Dead by 9, on Jan. 26 at 2:00 - 4:00 pm. Theater - PCHS Winter Cabaret, Jan. 30-31 at 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.
On Feb. 4, CEPA will celebrate St. Clair County’s most talented and dedicated performers in the Spotlight program representing CEPA’s all ages, county wide drama education network. Join them at 5pm for Cocktail Hour, pm for the Awards Ceremony. Spotlight is sponsored by Jefferson State Community College, Hargray, Alabama State Council on the Arts, and Trussell, Funderburg, Rea, Bell, & Ferguson. Attire is Business to semi-formal.
The Righteous Brothers will be performing at the Oxford Performing Arts Center on Feb. 9 at 7p.m.
Reminders: The Alabama 4-H Foundation is helping advance the education of 35 high school seniors. The foundation will be awarding $1,000 scholarships to 35 high school seniors of the 2020 graduating class. Applications are now being accepted via 4HOnline at www.4honline.com. Completed applications are due online by March 1.
The 2020 Mid-Winter Writer's Conference is being held on Jan. 25 at the Pell City Library. Conference Registration will be strictly limited to 150 people. For more information and to register, please go to mwwconference.com. Also, at the Library on Jan 28 at 4p.m. – Mindful Mondays – A Mommy and Me Program. Free Yoga and meditation classes. Bring your yoga mat and/or meditation pillow with you. And, remember Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 5 p.m. – Story Time with Ms. Jordan. Enjoy stories, activities and fun with friends!
We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Bob Hollis. Please keep the Hollis family in your thoughts and prayers.
Looking for a pet? Check out the Pell City Animal Control Center’s Facebook page. There are lots of cats and dogs looking for a new family.
Did you know that Gaineswood, one of Alabama’s most elaborate surviving antebellum mansions is now a museum in Demopolis? This home took 18 years to build, from 1843 to 1861.
Did you know that there is a smaller, secret world on the campus of the American Village in Montevallo, which includes replicas of important places and artifacts from early American history, such as colonial churches, the Liberty Bell, the Oval Office, and the Resolute desk? A tour of Pettus Randall’s 35 dioramas is included with the price of admission. For more information, call 205-665-3535.
Remember: Watch your thoughts; they become words.
Watch your words; they become actions.
Watch your actions; they become habits.
Watch your habits; they become character.
Watch your character; it becomes your destiny.
(Author Unknown)
God bless you. I pray that this year will bring all of you blessings, good health and peace and joy.
You can contact me with information about your family’s news and gatherings at 338-7746 or email annette_snow@yahoo.com.
