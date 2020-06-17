Hello everyone. Hope everyone is well. It sure has been hot in Pell City, so try to stay cool. Hopefully, we will receive some rain and that will cool things down some.
Thought for today: Sing the praises of the Lord, you his faithful people; praise his holy name. (Psalm 30:4)
I had the best weekend. My daughters, Deborah Turner and Lisa Dobbs came from Florida to visit with me. Deborah, Lisa, Annette (Snow), and Laura (Adams) all came to visit with me and my sister, Ann Harmon. We all met at Ann’s home and they brought lunch. We ate, talked a lot, reminiscing about old memories. Deborah’s husband, Mike drove up with her, and he got to spend some time with his friend, Alan Gray. He and Alan drove over to Ann’s home on the pontoon. We all headed down to the lake, stopping on the way back to pick some blueberries from Ann’s bushes. As you know, family time for me is the best.
Deborah and Lisa stayed overnight at Annette’s home and on Sunday went to visit their daddy, Harold. He has been not feeling well lately, so they took lunch and had a wonderful visit. Besides the girls, Tommy, Michael, and Marty Snow, and Carolyn (Cosper) Armstrong, Harold’s niece, also visited with Harold and shared a wonderful meal and lots of memories and laughs. It was a great weekend and we hope to do again soon.
Leah Harris is home for a short while after completing basic training for the Army National Guard. She was in Missouri for basic and will be preparing to go to Kuwait soon. She spent the afternoon with my granddaughter, Kayla, recently and they had a great time catching up.
Dates for the 2019 Spotlight Summer Drama Camp at CEPA have been set, and registration is now open. This is a 10-day camp beginning July 8 and concluding on July 19 for students ages 6-16. Cost for this 10-day camp is $200 per student, and each additional student is $175. Included in this cost are a daily snack and drink, camp T-shirt, and two vouchers to the showcase. The camp is limited to 25 students per session, so reserve your child’s spot soon! To register or for more information, go to www.pellcitycenter.com.
Cropwell Baptist Church added Preschool and Kidz Worship during the 10:00 am worship hour, beginning June 14. This is for children who have completed 4th grade and younger.
PCFUMC will also be holding a virtual Vacation Bible School on June 10 -July 10. There will be amazing experiments, surprising adventures, incredible music, super fun crafts, and more. For more information, please contact the church office (205)338-3374 or Kristina Alexander KJonesPC@yahoo.com.
Cropwell Baptist will hold VBS beginning on July 12 and will run through July 15 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm. This is for children entering K4 - 6th grade. Go to www.cropwellbaptist.org for more information.
Pell City Library Summer Reading Challenge 2020. May 20 - July 22. Register Online, Read Books, and Earn Prizes!!! Register an individual, a Class or Group.
Jamison Taylor’s School of Music’s 2020 Experience Music Camp will be July 20-24, 9am-Noon and 2-5pm. Sign up now for a week of fun and music with daily lessons on piano, drums, ukulele, guitar, voice, and more. Register at www.jamisontaylor.com.
Spend Fathers’ Day, “Cruising on the Coosa” with Kerry Turner on June 20, from 5-7. Go ahead and make your reservations for the show at www.tcbshows.com. $50 price includes show and dinner and the cruise. Reservations must be made.
The St. Clair County "Pell City" Farmers Market opened on Wednesday, June 3. Please note that there are new hours this year! The market will be open from 1 p.m.--5 p.m. every Wednesday, weather permitting and remain open until Wednesday, October 14th. The farmers will be set-up in the same location--at the Avondale Mills Walking Track on Hwy 78 across from Pell City's Fire Station #1. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please observe social distancing while visiting the market which will be essential if the market is to remain open.
With the recent demand for hand sanitizer, Benjamin Moore & Co. is helping their community by manufacturing gallons of hand sanitizer at their Pell City plant. They have already distributed gallons to the City of Pell City, St. Clair County, Pell City Police and Fire Departments, and the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department. In their latest batch of over 588 gallons, they are graciously donating to the Pell City School System and the Pell City Chamber of Commerce to share with their business members. The Pell City Chamber of Commerce will begin distributing hand sanitizer to area businesses next week. If you are in need, please contact us at info@pellcitychamber.com. (Chamber of Commerce Newsletter)
Birthday greetings go out to Erin Williams, Leah Harris, Miranda Waldrop, Leslie Cobb, Linda Reece, Allison Ballard, Alex McCain, Lynn Brown, Rita Foster, Mack Bell, Mary Lee, Saundra Lewis, Gail Hannah, Jennifer Lavender, Paul Miller, Rita Foster, Jamie Merrymon, Vickie Harmon, Derrick Andrews, and Gene Tuggle.
Congratulations to those having wedding anniversaries in June, including Nickie and Charlie McKee, Leslie and Joey Cobb, Betty Jane and Don Vardaman, Shannon, and Chad Cochran. Special blessings to those celebrating their marriages.
Have You Been Counted? Please fill out your 2020 Census form if you haven’t already. You can do it online, by phone, or by mail, so please be counted in the 2020 Census. You can still fill out through July. YOU COUNT!! Each Alabamian counted in the Census brings $1,600 to Alabama. Did you know? The Census determines state and federal legislative districts and is used to plan for local schools, roads, and other projects. Census workers will begin visiting homes to collect this information. Don’t wait to receive that knock at your door. Click here to respond now and avoid a visit to your home, https://2020census.gov/ (Alabama Extension)
Remember: Start each day by asking Jesus for His favor & wisdom in all that you do, & you will begin to live life with peace & clarity. (Joseph Prince).
Please pray daily for our country, its leaders and for Israel. Contact me with information about your family’s news and gatherings at 338-7746 or email annette_snow@yahoo.com.
