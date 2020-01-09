Hello everyone. Hope you are doing well and staying warm.
Last year is gone, and we’re into the New Year. We’ve had some good memories and some sad moments. However, we must look ahead. Expect 2020 to be a good year.
Feeling a little burnt out from the holiday excitement? Light a peppermint candle to help feel better. The smell of mint has been shown to lower anxiety and fatigue and even suppress the appetite. And it makes your house smell so good.
My grandson, Michael Snow, along with 39 other youth, spent the last few days of Winter Break at WinterPlace, West Virginia. The trip was sponsored by Faith Community Church. The weather was not all that cold, but they were still able to make snow. This was his first-time skiing and he had a blast and can’t wait to go again. Along with Michael, Chloe Ollard and Kennadi Johnson were those going on the trip from Pell City.
Victory Christian School students and family took a school trip to New York City this past weekend. I would love for someone from there who went on the trip, to send me some information on it.
Over Christmas break, the Pell City High School Girls Varsity basketball team spent some team time in Mentone, Ala.
I understand that one of the upcoming shows at CEPA is almost sold out although it doesn’t happen until February. The Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” at CEPA Feb. 13-14. It’s a full night of rock and roll magic—plus a visual experience unlike any other. So, if you think you want to go, better get your tickets soon. Sounds like a great evening. Also coming up at CEPA is Show Stoppers Chili Cookoff on Jan. 16 from 6:45 - 8:45 p.m. On Jan. 18, the Womanless Beauty Pageant will be from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. The CJ ONeal Concert will be on Jan. 24 from 7 - 9 pm.
At the Pell City Library on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., for Teen Night, there will be a Scavenger Hunt.
A scam warning for everyone is to be sure to write 2020 on your checks and documents rather than just 20. The reason is because crooks may be able to come behind you and manipulate the date simply by adding two digits. Of course, many dishonest people may find a way to cheat you anyway, but let’s just don’t make it easier for them.
Happy birthday to Alicia Burch, Amy Stinson, Lisa Phillips, Justin Gray, Karen Hollis Vardaman, Janet Weldon Jones, Joey Cobb, Billy Davenport, Sarah Peoples Julia Allred, Ivijay Causey, Hannah Tims, Lillian Coleman, Bobby Walker, Donnie Todd, Frances Bunn, Dexter Headrick, Judy Burch, Erskine Funderburg, Pete Rich, Gaston Williams, and my grandson, Marty Snow whose birthday is Jan. 15.
Remember: Nothing's too big or too small to bring before Him in prayer--He hears you whether it feels like it or not. (Joyce Meyer)
God bless you. I pray that this new year will bring blessings, good health and peace and joy. Please pray for our country and for Israel daily. Call me at 338-7746 with information about your family’s news and gatherings or you can email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.