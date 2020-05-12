Hello everyone. We are well on the way for summer activities. I hope all the mothers had a wonderful Mothers’ Day. I certainly did.
Thought for today: We need to take God out of our "emergency only" box and allow Him into our everyday life. (Joyce Meyer)
A special congratulations to my granddaughter Kayla Nicole Snow, who was married May 8 to Robert Williams “Beaux” Byrd. The couple were married in a sweet ceremony at the home of friends, Daniel and Abigail Marshall in Alabaster. They enjoyed a few days at the beach in Gulf Shores and then headed to their home in Montevallo.
A great big Happy Birthday shout out to my good friend Benny Mathis, who celebrated his birthday on May 3. Also, to Steve Mathis on April 30 and Debbie Mathis on May 8.
And, special congratulations to Benny and Mary Mathis who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 6th. You both are very special and it is an honor to call you my friends. Love to you both.
Congratulations to Anna and Tim Howard who celebrated their anniversary on May 6.
On May 12 at 6:00 p.m., Seniors, that attended Eden, Coosa Valley, Kennedy or Iola Elementary School, were able to participate in a drive-through Senior Celebration at their elementary school while their former teachers cheered and celebrated their accomplishments.
The Pell City Library NOW has Curbside Pick-up. Reserve online or call, then just call them when you arrive at 205-884-1015 and they will bring out to you, from 9am-6pm. For more information go to www.pellcitylibrary.com.
Pell City Library is sponsoring a Summer Reading Challenge from May 20-July 22, 2020. Register online at www.pellcitylibrary.com to read and earn prizes. And remember, you can also check out books online for your Kindle, phone, etc.
The CEPA Spotlight Drama Camp will be held July 20-31. To register and see other rescheduled events, go to www.pellcitycenter.com.
Lakeside LakeFest and Boat Show will be June 5 from 2:00-9:00pm, June 6 from 9am-9pm, and June 7 from Noon-5:00pm. Lots of fun things to do and entry is free. For information go to loganmartinlakefest.com.
Cropwell Baptist will continue online services only for now. I will post if I hear more information. Cropwell’s office hours are: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Mon.-Thursday (closed from 12 -1 for lunch) and 8:00 a.m. -Noon on Fri.
Mt. Pisgah will begin in-person church services on May 31, announced Pastor Chris Beck. The service will be posted online for those who are unable to attend to view. Also, its Day Care will open on May 18 and the office will be open on Mon., Wed., and Fri. from 8:00 a.m.-noon.
Other day cares may also be opening back up on May 18, if our governor does not change her directives. Legacy Learning will be opening if nothing changes. This is good news for working families.
The Pell City First United Methodist Church’s Sojourners Sunday School class is beginning a Zoom discussion of the recent movie, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” on Sunday, May 17. Email Pastor Ava if you are interested. Related resources about the study can be found at resources.abeautifulday.movie.
And regarding the PCFUMC’s graduating seniors, it is planning to hold Senior Sunday on June 7. More details will come, but if you have one graduating from high school, email Kristi Edwards, youth@pellcityfumc.org. If you or a family member is graduating from College, University, or Graduate School, email the office to notify us about their School, degree program, and concentration.
Wondering if your favorite store is open for business? Check at www.info@pellcitychamber.com.
Wishing happy birthday to Paula Manning, Gina Collins, Gina Valentini, Brenda Gwin, Christy Ginn, Olivia Weiss, Jean Phillips, Amanda Slaughter, Linda Bishop, Julia Funderburg, Austin Greene, Vanar Holmes, Evi Edwards, Will Jones, Karen Smith, Priscilla Wright, Dawn Moore, Collins Williamson, Ashley Lee, Taylor Gilbert, Steve St. John, Laurie Henderson, Christy Ginn, Evi Edwards, Carrie Gant, Will Jones, Karen Smith, Priscilla Wright, Dawn Moore, Jasmine Wadsworth, Kelly Perrin, Randy Tims, and Jessica Shilbilia.
Please keep the family of Paul Boyle in your thoughts and prayers. Paul passed away in a car accident Sunday morning. He was 20 and graduated from Pell City High School in 2018.
Today, May 14, in 1948, the independent state of Israel was proclaimed in Tel Aviv. Praise God!
When kids like talking to their parents most: 33% during a meal; 29% at bedtime; 18% in the car; 17% anytime.
Got a migraine, try using essential oils. Gently rub peppermint oil on temples, then vigorously apply a few drops of lavender oil to the top and bottom of both feet. Peppermint contains menthol, which acts as an anesthetic to ease the headache pain. Inhaling the scent of lavender was found to diminish pain for 71% of migraine sufferers due to its anti-inflammatory and sedative compounds. The foot rub helps since feet contain pressure points that ease headaches.
Remember: Take heart—the Lord will surely lead you through the valley. (Joseph Prince)
Please pray daily for our country, it’s leaders and for Israel. Please call me at 338-7746 or email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week.
