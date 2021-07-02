Hello everyone. Sunday is the day we celebrate our great nation, the 4th of July. Many will have Monday as a day off. Please enjoy and be safe.
The Meanings of the Red, White, and Blue. On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress passed a resolution authorizing a committee to devise a seal for the United States of America. This mission, designed to reflect the Founding Fathers’ beliefs, values, and sovereignty of the new nation, did not become a reality until June 20, 1782. In heraldic devices, such as seals, each element has a specific meaning. Even colors have specific meanings. The colors, red, white, and blue did not have meanings for the stars and stripes when it was adopted in 1777. However, the colors in the great seal did have specific meanings. Charles Thompson, secretary of the Continental Congress, reporting to the Congress on the seal, stated: “The colors of the pales (the vertical stripes) are those used in the flag of the United States; White signifies purity and innocence, Red, hardiness & valor, and Blue, the color of the Chief (the broad band above the stripes) signifies vigilance, perseverance & justice.
“The star is a symbol of the heavens and the divine goal to which man has aspired from time immemorial; the stripe is symbolic of the rays of lights emanating from the sun.” (Copied from the book OUR FLAG published in 1989 by the House of Representatives.)
Did you know that Pell City, with a population of approximately 17,000, is the largest city in St. Clair County? Located on I-20, between Birmingham and Atlanta, it is known as the short route to Florida. It was made the 2nd county seat in the 1900s. For many years, St. Clair was the only county in America with two full-service county seats. (Copied from The Historical News)
Pell City always puts on an amazing firework display at the Civic Center beginning around 9 p.m. Whether you come by boat or vehicle, please be careful out there. Cropwell Baptist Church is offering free parking, free bottled water and free popsicles
The PCHS Class of 1981 is planning its 40-year reunion. To find out more information, go to Pell City High School Class of 1981 40 Year Reunion Facebook page.
Congratulations to the PCHS Fishing Team. They came in 3rd in the state tournament at Lake Jordan.
Congratulations to Amy and Chris Beck who welcomed daughter, Avery Rohrer, into the world on Sat., June 26. Big brothers are Price and Ford.
Special birthday wishes to my daughter, Deborah Turner, who will celebrate her birthday on July 7 and to my granddaughter, Kayla Snow, who will turn 21 on Monday, July 8. Also, to Kayla’s friend Savannah Tipton, who will also celebrate her 21st birthday on July 8. My, where does the time go?
Also, three members of the Lee family were born on the 4th of July. Gordon Lee (Pawpaw) will celebrate his 80th birthday on the 4th, Sandy Simpson (Gordon’s daughter) was born on the 4th, and Tristan Foster (Sandy’s grandson) was also born on July 4, 2012. Birthday wishes go out to the Lee family.
Other July 7 birthday wishes go to Dawn Reed and Larry Mullinax. Happy birthday to Jim Whitlock on July 5, Robin Muir on July 8, and to Carsa Harris, Rebekah Klinner, Kaitlyn Gossett, Clayton Alexander, Olive Dewberry, Gretchen Baker, Kathy Donnan, Abby Hodgens, Cindy Stefaniak, Olivia Dewberry, Mary Honeycutt, Everett Strickland, Carolyn Weems, Sara Beth Whitten, Lee Tuggle, Clyde Tidwell, Marie Manning, Mike Staggs, Camaran Payne Williams, and Dana Merrymon. Lots of July birthdays.
See you next week. Contact me at 205-338-7746 with information or email it to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Be blessed.
