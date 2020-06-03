Hello everyone. Listen – God gave us two ears and only one mouth. So He probably wants us to spend twice as much time listening as we do speaking.
Thought for today: Worried and anxious today? Let God's Word strengthen you: "Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you" (1Pe 5:7 NIV). (Joseph Prince)
Hope you all had a safe and fun-filled Memorial Day. We Americans have so much to be thankful for. In May we always remember those who fought and died so that we can be free. The holiday is always observed on the last Monday in May. It was first named Decoration Day and was made an official holiday for many states in 1882. It was not until 1967 that it became a Federal holiday. When I was a child, still calling it Decoration Day, we made crepe paper flowers and placed them on all the graves in our church cemetery.
George Causey of Pell City was a member of the Rainbow Division in WWI. Donna Sisson Newman has a special memory of Mr. Causey because he was her grandfather. She remembers what a treasured day Memorial Day (Armistice Day) was to him and that he would always go to Birmingham to participate in the parade. She remembers him giving out the Poppy flower to everyone as a remembrance. The Rainbow Division (42nd Division), comprised of troops from 26 states and the District of Columbia, amassed one of the finest fighting records of any division in the American Expeditionary Force. From its activation in August 1917 through the Armistice in November 1918, this division was in combat longer than any other American division and suffered more than 50% casualties. Also, a member of the WWI Rainbow Division was George’s brother, James, father to Jimmy Causey and grandfather to James “Coondog” Causey. My daughter googled the roster for this Division, and there are many men from Pell City, Eden and Cropwell who were members. Check it out for yourself and you may be surprised to find one of your relatives.
The Education Committee of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors selected two high school seniors to receive the Pell City Chamber Scholarship Award. Recipients were chosen on multiple factors, including academic aptitude, proven work ethic, and service to the community. Congratulations to Milea Benjamin and Ethan Kirby, who were selected. Both graduated from Pell City High School.
Dates for the 2019 Spotlight Summer Drama Camp at CEPA have been set, and registration is now open. This is a 10-day camp beginning July 8 and concluding on July 19 for students ages 6-16. Cost for this 10-day camp is $200 per student, and each additional student is $175. Included in this cost are a daily snack and drink, camp T-shirt, and two vouchers to the showcase. The camp is limited to 25 students per session, so reserve your child’s spot soon! To register or for more information, go to www.pellcitycenter.com or contact Lesley Warren at 205-338-1974 or email Lesley@pellcitycepa.com.
PCFUMC will also be holding a virtual Vacation Bible School on June 10-July 10. There will be amazing experiments, surprising adventures, incredible music, super fun crafts, and more. For more information, please contact the church office (205)338-3374 or Kristina Alexander KJonesPC@yahoo.com.
Cropwell Baptist will hold VBS beginning on Sunday, July 12 and will run through July 15 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm. This is for children entering K4 - 6th grade. Go to www.cropwellbaptist.org for more information.
Pell City Library Summer Reading Challenge 2020! May 20 - July 22, 2020. Register Online, Read Books, and Earn Prizes!!! Register an individual, a Class or Group.
Congratulations to Bailey and Adam Pouncey on their wedding anniversary on May 26. Bailey is the daughter of John and Miranda Waldrop.
Special birthday greetings to my daughter, Laura, and to my brother, Don Thomas. Also, birthday greetings go out to Kay Berryhill, Gail Jones, Lynn Ison, Ashton Watson, Avery Watson, Davis Worley, Michael Wright, Conner Hamlin, Kendra Stallings, Anna-Brooke DeLoach, Donna Glidewell, Mason Tidwell, Olivia DeMent, Aiden Marcus, Abby Martin, Shawn Talley, Michael Venkler, Cody Callahan, Gail Brown, Brian Reaves, Kayla Batton, Sam Worthy, Jason Haynes, Will Holmes, Jill Perry, Maggie Reynolds, Renee Bishop, Carol Boone, Michael Dickinson, Sarah DuBose, Mike Evans, Kaden Hanes, Kristi Holliman, Toni Foster, and Lila Henderson.
Please remember my sister-in-law, Rachel Thomas, and Harold Vaughan. They both were in the hospital recently.
Also, please remember the families of Suellen Perry Brown and Mike Lee who both passed away recently
Remember: The Bible says Jesus is Christ, is able to save to the uttermost those who come to God through Him” (Hebrews 7:25) (Franklin Graham) Why don’t you come today?
Please remember all of those who are serving in our military, and any related capacity. Keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers.
Have a safe and fun-filled summer and God bless you. Please pray daily for our country, it’s leaders and for Israel. Give me a call at 338-7746 with any news or email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
