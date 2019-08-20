A Pell City has been charged with first-degree human trafficking following an investigation by police.
Brent Lee Higginbotham, 27, of Pell City, was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence on Red Hawk Trail. Higginbotham is being held without bond in the St. Clair County Jail.
According to a release by the Pell City Police Department, on August 17 at approximately 2 p.m., a white male identified as Brent Lee Higginbotham (Defendant) confronted a female teenager in the parking lot in 800 Block of Martin Street South and blocked her vehicle’s door. The Defendant made sexual comments to her and solicited her for sex. The Defendant and his vehicle were identified and patrol officers gathered evidence.
On Aug. 18, the report was completed and a warrant was issued for Higginbotham the next day. Officers went to the 4700 Block of Red Hawk Trail, Pell City at approximately 3 p.m., entered the residence, and took the Defendant in custody for charges of Human Trafficking First Degree.
"I have confidence in our courts that he will face the justice the victim and the community deserve. I am proud of this victim for assisting us and coming forward and the work by our patrol officers and detectives for gathering the evidence required for the warrant," said Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin.
Higginbotham was out on bond for sexual abuse of a child charge in Jefferson County, Irwin said. Anyone with any information concerning the suspect is asked to contact the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.