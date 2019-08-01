Girls from all over the country competed in the Sterling Miss USA pageant held in Pell City last week.
Out of the nationwide contestants, Pell City local Lexie Carleton received the top honor of Sterling Miss USA and an additional award for Cover Girl.
Other winners of the 2020 Sterling Miss USA Court are:
Ambassador - Abbie Deason, Petite Miss - Kenlee Lyda, Little Miss - Mary-Henning Dale, Pre-Teen Miss - Nataley Smith, Jr. Teen Miss, Graceson Pugh, and Teen Miss Jayden Burrell.
Sterling Miss USA is a national pageant open to females, age 4 to 21 years of age, competing in six different age categories. Contestants also compete in interviews (round robin for petite and little) or panel interviews for the other contestants.
Queens in each division win cash and other prizes, a crown and embroidered national sash, a free queens' and personal photo shoot with Southern Exposure Photography and more.
The Crowned Queens will work on some community service projects together, but they will also do appearances and community service projects in their own home states.
The national pageant was held July 27 and 28 at the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts Center. The Hampton Inn was the host hotel for the contestants and their families. Golden Rule BBQ provided complimentary lunch for the five pageant judges.
The Pell City Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event and presented a check to DiDi Henry, Director of the pageant. On hand for the presentation were some of last years Sterling Miss USA Winners.
