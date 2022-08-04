Kelli Johnson

At noon, the Pell City Public Library will welcome power-house vocalist and award-winning song-writer, Kelli Johnson, in concert. Born and reared in North Alabama, this talented Nashville-based musician was steeped in the rich musical heritage of Bluegrass, Country, Gospel and Motown. Those genres have shaped her as a musician, but not restricted her, so expect a spectacular concert that includes favorite cover selections along with Kelli's original genre-defying creations. The event is free and scheduled in connection with the library's Adult Summer series. You will not want to miss it!

