At noon, the Pell City Public Library will welcome power-house vocalist and award-winning song-writer, Kelli Johnson, in concert. Born and reared in North Alabama, this talented Nashville-based musician was steeped in the rich musical heritage of Bluegrass, Country, Gospel and Motown. Those genres have shaped her as a musician, but not restricted her, so expect a spectacular concert that includes favorite cover selections along with Kelli's original genre-defying creations. The event is free and scheduled in connection with the library's Adult Summer series. You will not want to miss it!
Pell City Library hosts vocalist Kelli Johnson
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Clair County standardizes dress code
- Pell City Police Department makes arrest for manslaughter
- CEPA to host A Magical Evening 2022
- Food recalls, foodborne outbreaks: What’s the difference?
- Alabama’s Commitment to Sustainable Aquaculture
- Springville Happenings
- Free Summer Sizzle Fest comes to Ragland park on Aug. 6
- Pell City Bulletin
- Springville teen competes in dog agility competition in Finland
- Odenville seeks millage rate increase
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.