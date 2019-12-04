The Pell City Chamber Christmas Parade helps mark the beginning of the holiday season and has been a tradition for over 30 years, as long as most people can remember. This year, the theme of the parade is “A Magical Christmas.”
Floats, bands, convertibles, the antics of the Shriners and Jolly Old Saint Nick himself will be a part of the festivities as Pell City rings in the season. The Grand Marshall of the parade this year will be the Citizen of the Year, Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin.
Pell City Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Christmas parade on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., which will begin at Pell City High School, down Cogswell Avenue, and end at the Avondale Walking Track. This was the same route that was established at previous parades, creating a more linear route for bystanders and participants.
Each float will also have people walking next to them to insure the safety of the spectators, especially small children getting candy.
“From the smell of the cotton candy, listening to the Christmas music, to our favorite jolly Santa that sits atop of the Pell City Fire Engine at the end of the parade, our Pell City residents love the nostalgic celebration of the Pell City Christmas Parade,” said the Pell City Chamber. “Our residents are eager to participate in the parade and always showcase their talent with such creative floats and the residents line the streets for miles to take part in what has been and will continue to be a great Pell City tradition.”
Contact the Pell City Chamber of Commerce at 205-338-3377 or visit their website at pellcitychamber.com for an application.
