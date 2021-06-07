Hello everyone. It is hard to believe that this year is half gone. Time passes so fast-especially for us mature folks. However, to young people, it usually passes slowly.
Happy birthday greetings to Asa Warren, Chris Venkler, Miranda Waldrop, April Andrews, Carter Alvis, Josh Manning, Jonathan Cook, Cindy Hollis Luby, Rory Cochran, Luke Carr, Abby Martin, Kensley Evans, Adam Newton, Ray Pack, Margaret Thomason, Corey Clark, Brady Hart, Devin Fields, Bryant Germany, Leah Black, Bradley Callahan, Mike Harris, Terri Kelly, Dorothy Tidwell, Virginia Tidwell, Jud Alverson, Whitney Smith, Elana Weems, Carol Chism, Amy Drinkwater, Willie Shumate, Callie Williams, Paul Miller, Alex Duck, and Briana Woolsey.
Congratulations to those having wedding anniversaries in June, including Jane and Bill Gray, Jerry and Lillian Dill, Robert and Becky Sims, Jimmy and Doris Dill Stevens, Jack and Gail Brown, and James and Melissa Craft Causey. Special blessings to those celebrating their marriages.
The Pell City Chamber of Commerce Education Committee is proud to present a $1000 scholarship to Victory Christian School graduating senior Riley Chasteen. Riley will be attending Jefferson State Community College in the fall and will transfer to The University of Alabama. She is interested in pursuing a degree in Communications and feels that this field would be a great benefit for any career path she chooses.
The Hometown Block Party will be this Saturday, June 5th from 3-9 p.m. You are invited to Downtown Pell City for a night of family fun with live music, over 100 vendors, and a kids’ block. Admission is free. Entertainment will include The WingNuts, Kudzu, The Leverton Brothers, Jamison Taylor’s School of Music and Hwy 77.
The 2021 Spotlight Summer Drama Camp at the CEPA Master Acting Class (Ages 12-17) will be held June 12-23, Monday-Friday, 12:30 -3:30 p.m. The cost is $185 per student. The Showcase: Friday, July 23 at 6 p.m. For more information, go to www.pellcitycepa.com.
Victory Church will hold its Vacation Bible School (VBS) from June 14-16. It will be for grades 1-5. Eden Westside Baptist Church (Eden Campus) will hold its VBS June 7-11.
The PC Library’s Summer Reading Kick-Off was so much fun. If you didn’t get to participate, it is not too late to join in the program. You can register online at www.pellcitylibrary.com. All programs will be virtual and posted to the library’s Facebook page at 10:30 on Wednesdays.
The Balk Rock Amateur Radio Club is having a Boston Butt Sale with proceeds used to improved communications during emergencies and through-out the year for St. Clair Co. and surrounding areas. To order or for more info, email: info@baldrockarc.org or call 205-401-6142 or 205-427-1469. Pick-up at PC 19th Street Rec Hall on Sat., June 26.
After enjoying a hot cup of joe in the morning, what can be done with all the used coffee grounds? Throwing them away just creates extra waste to dispose of later. Instead of aiming for the trashcan, shoot straight for the garden instead. There are several creative ways to reuse coffee grounds in the garden. Not only does coffee fuel you, but it can fuel your plants as well. It can be used for mulch and compost. Coffee grounds contain nutrients essential for plant growth. These nutrients include nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. (St. Clair County Extension Newsletter). Well, who knew?
Mothers’ Day has just passed, and Fathers’ Day is coming soon, so thought this a good time for some parenting advice from Dr. Wallace. First, 10 Statements Parents Should Eliminate: 1. Because I said so. 2. What’s the matter with you? 3. Shut up! 4. You’re older, you should know better. 5. How many times have I told you…? 6. No ifs, ands, or buts, about it! 7. Now what? 8. When I was your age... 9. Now you listen to me! 10. I don’t want to hear any more about it. Wow, I know how many times I have been guilty. How about you? Now, 10 Statements You Should Say More: 1. I love you. 2. Give me a big hug. 3. You did a good job! 4. Thank you for helping. 5. Please tell me about it. 6. Yes, I’ll go to your game (with a smile). 7. You really look nice! 8. I like your new friend. 9. You make me feel good. 10. Mom and Dad are proud of you! Think it can make a difference? Give it a try. Certainly, will make you feel better and will make a change in you, which in turn will make a difference in your child.
God bless you. I pray that this year will bring all of you blessings, good health and peace and joy. Please pray daily for our country and it’s leaders. Have a blessed and safe week and give me a call at 338-7746 with any news. You can also email to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
