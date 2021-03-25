Hello everyone. I know some kids are out on Spring Break and I am sure they are enjoying their time away from school. But, the Pell City School System will be having its Spring Break next week. “It’s spring again. The Earth is like a child that knows poems by heart.” Ranier Marie Rike. The dogwood trees are in bloom, so are spring flowers.
Easter is April 4 and churches are already planning their Easter Egg Hunts. Victory Church is holding its annual Egg Drop on May 28 right after the 10:30am service (should be happening around 11:30 a.m.). Cropwell Baptist is planning its egg hunt on April 3, 10-11:30 a.m.
Pell City First United Methodist Church is planning its Easter Event on March 20 at the 9 or 10:30 service. It plans to have the Easter Bunny, egg hunt, crafts, and Interactive Storytelling. Reservations are required so you can go to its website http://pellcityfumc.org, for more information. New Hope Baptist Church’s Resurrection Egg Kids’ Event will be held on Saturday, April 3.
Cropwell Baptist is also having a Sunrise Service on April 4 at 7 a.m. and you are invited. Victory Church will hold 4 Easter Services, with the first being Sat. April 3 at 6:30 p.m. The other 3 services will be Sun. April 4 at 8:45, 10, and 11:15.
Birthday wishes to Diane Gann, Lynne V. Reeves, Suzanne Alverson, Joseph Nolin, Nancy Jordan, Joan Phillips, Ernie Gauld, Jeremy Deal, Benjamin Gissendaner, Cannon Harmon, Sarah Rhodes, Byron Vance, Margaret Todd, Joyce Pollard, Brenda Wyatt, Daniel Scoggins, Mike Carr, Janice Smith, Walker Cain, Matt Black, April Abel, Bailey Crump, John Waldrop, Judy Osborne, Judy Cole, Jane Kilgroe, Julia Skelton, Gary Wright, Kim Cheatwood, Koleton Kelley, Delain Vaughan, and Chloe Grace Annette Noah.
The federal deadline to file and pay your taxes has been extended. The federal government’s deadline changed from April 15 to May 17. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the state deadline has changed, but normally the state follows the federal. But still if you know you are getting a refund, go ahead and file so you can get it as quickly as possible.
Pell City High School (PCHS) Sports: Congratulations to the PCHS JV Softball team for its win in the championship game against Springville in the Pinson Valley JV Invitational. They went 7-0 to win it all. Congratulations to the PCHS Track Team. Jack Lowe broke his own team record in the 3200M and finished second out of 25. This was not only a personal record but a school record. He also finished 13th out of 53 in the 1600M. Senior Beka Hooks placed 3rd out of 28 in the Javelin Throw, 4th out of 28 in the Discus Throw, and 4th out of 27 in the Shot Put.
Pell City Panthers Softball Team rank 7th in the state according to Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA).
Congratulations to the PCHS Winter Guard who are the Novice Division Alabama State Champions. They placed second overall in their class in the SCGC circuit.
Pell City High School will hold its prom, Masquerade Ball, on Sat., May 8 at the Trussville Civic Center. Tickets go on sale April 5.
I don’t know when the results will be announced but congratulations to Michael Barber, the retired superintendent for Pell City Schools, who has been selected as a finalist in the job search for the superintendent job with the Hoover Board of Education.
Congratulations to Chad Cochran who was selected as the newest member of the St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame.
LMLPH is sponsoring its annual Logan Martin Clean-up this weekend. Registration for 2021 Logan Martin is at: https://loganmartinlakecleanup.swell.gives/sites Registering online will assist with having the correct amount of supplies and t-shirts available at each cleanup/marina site. All cleanup sites at the marinas will be staffed with Site Captains for supply/t-shirt pickup on the following dates: Saturday, March 27 8:00 a.m. to Noon and Saturday April 3 8:00 a.m. to Noon
The Spotlight Awards and Fundraising efforts by Pell City CEPA was a success. If you missed it and would like to see it, you can go to pellcitycenter.com and watch the videos. Per CEPA, “it's been a full year now since we shut our doors in response to concerns over the COVID-19 Pandemic. In that time we developed a podcast, pulled off an incredible outdoor event and readied our theater for the future. That includes putting together one of the most complicated and most fun events we've ever tried - the 2021 Spotlight Awards Telethon.
Please share these awards and performances on your own Social Media pages to celebrate an incredibly strange and very positive year for your local performing arts groups. Total Raised: $22,405.” (CEPA Newsletter). The following awards were presented: Most Likely to be a Star, Spotlight Kids - Tomazz Jackson; MVP, Spotlight Kids - Maggie Grace Mitchell; Best Character, Spotlight Kids - Jules Alexander; Best Actor, High School - Brayden Turner; Best Actress, High School - Aurora Maniscalco; Best Director, High School - Emmy Raines; MVP, High School - Lacey Pierson; Best in Crew, High School - Blakeley Goodgame; Best Designer, High School - Mya Smith; Biggest Ham, High School - Skylar Thompson. Also, the following were awarded: 2021 Carol Pappas Award - Dave & Lori Elmore; 2021 Randy Mason Award - Nick Fason; and 2021 Carole Barnett Award - SCCS Superintendent Mike Howard and Curriculum Coordinator Wayne Trucks.
Please keep the family of Charles E. Smith in your thoughts and prayers as he passed away recently.
Have a blessed and safe week and give me a call at 338-7746 or email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
God bless you. I pray that this year will bring blessings, good health and peace and joy. Please pray daily for our country and its leaders.
